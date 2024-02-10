Argylle Faces Steep Box Office Drop Against Super Bowl Weekend

Argylle will win its second weekend at the box office, though it faces a steep drop up against the Super Bowl weekend hype. Argylle is projected to drop 62% week over week, earning $6.6 million in its second frame. The Matthew Vaughn-directed film has thus far earned $28.9 million against the $200 million that Apple paid for the film with its star-heavy ensemble. Argylle carries a C+ CinemaScore and opened to poor reviews, getting labeled "rotten" at a 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Argylle a score of 2-ouf-of-5 stars in his film review, calling it "uninspired" and "overlong." He writes: "Surprisingly, Argylle does make good on boasting that it came from a twisted mind, though this is more a reflection on the overall narrative and its many twists and turns, which burgeoning cinephiles will likely appreciate more than those well-versed in the genre. All the various loose threads of the film's winding journey mostly pay off from a story standpoint, we just wish some of the more bloated scenes and sequences could have been trimmed and the characters could have been a bit more inventive to make that journey far more enjoyable. With Argylle, Vaughn delivers something that will feel quite familiar to his previous efforts, yet its PG-13 tone and embrace of CGI make for a toothless experience that can't quite be salvaged even by this impressive cast. There are glimpses of genuine glee, but they are too few and far between to salvage the experience as a whole." Lisa Frankenstein opens this weekend in second place but is doing little to move the box office needle. The Zelda Williams-directed, Diablo Cody-written movie will earn $4 million in its first three days. The Beekeeper, Wonka, and Migration are expected to fill out the top five on the box office chart this weekend. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Argylle (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $6.6 million

$6.6 million Total: $28.9 million

Reclusive author Elly Conway writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who's on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. However, when the plots of her books start to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, the line between fiction and reality begin to blur. Matthew Vaughn directed Argylle from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs. The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Henry Cavill, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. prevnext

2. Lisa Frankenstein (Photo: Focus Features) Opening Weekend

Total: $4 million A misunderstood teenager and a reanimated Victorian corpse embark on a murderous journey together to find love, happiness, and a few missing body parts. Zelda Williams directed Lisa Frankenstein from a screenplay written by Diablo Cody. The film stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. prevnext

3. The Beekeeper (Photo: Amazon MGM) Week Five

Weekend: $3.4 million

$3.4 million Total: $54.6 million

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers. David Ayer directed The Beekeeper from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer. It stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. prevnext

4. Wonka (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week Nine

Weekend: $3.1 million

$3.1 million Total: $205.1 million

Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Paul King directed Wonka from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, based on characters created by Roald Dahl. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. prevnext

5. Migration (Photo: Universal) Week Eight

Weekend: $3 million

$3 million Total: $110.1 million A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City. The experience soon inspires them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible. Benjamin Renner directed Migration, with co-director Homsy, from a screenplay written by Mike White. The film's voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. prevnext

6. Anyone But You (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Eight

Weekend: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Total: $80.2 million Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. Will Gluck directed Anyone but You from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ilana Wolpert, adapting and modernizing the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the film. prevnext

7. The Chosen Season Four (Photo: Fathom Events) Week Two

Weekend: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Total: $12 million Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in for the kill while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Season 4 promises to deliver where last season's incredible walking on water finale left off. Dallas Jenkins created The Chosen. It stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis. prevnext

8. Mean Girls (Photo: Paramount) Week Five

Weekend: $1.93 million

$1.93 million Total: $69.1 million

New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed Mean Girls from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The film is based on the Mean Girls Broadway musical, itself based on the original Mark Waters comedy film of the same name from 2004, which was based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes. The film stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer. and Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows. prevnext

9. Dune (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week 1 (of re-release)

Weekend: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Total: $109.8 million

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. Denis Villeneuve directs Dune from a screenplay by he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The film's cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. prevnext