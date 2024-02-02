Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Explains That Mid-Credits Scene

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's latest film, Argylle, is out now in theaters, delivering audiences an action-packed adventure full of twists and turns in the world of espionage. While Vaughn is largely known for developing the Kingsman franchise, Argylle is his latest standalone creation, but it's obvious from this single experience that this world has a lot of potential to be further explored. The film itself offers a mid-credits scene that offers a tease of what could be next for the series, but given the cryptic nature of this tease, Vaughn himself recently clarified what he is hinting at with the sequence.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Argylle

The film focuses on how author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) has inadvertently detailed the facts of real-life spy missions in her series of books focusing on the fictional Agent Argylle, though the film ultimately reveals that she isn't Elly Conway at all; in fact, her real identity is Rachel Kylle (R. Kylle) and her books are her way of unlocking memories from her subconscious of her time as a spy. The movie does feature recreations of scenes from her Argylle books, in which Henry Cavill plays the impressive agent.

In the film's finale, Elly is giving a talk about her latest book, though when one fan stands up to ask a question, it's a character played by Henry Cavill, who claims that Elly likely has questions for him. In a mid-credits scene, set 20 years earlier, a young man goes to a bar (called "The King's Man") and is gifted a gun, while revealing his name to be Aubrey Argylle. The scene then teases that "Book One: The Movie" is coming soon to the franchise.

With Argylle focusing on Elly developing the fifth book in the Argylle series, it could be expected that a movie would be on the way that shows the earlier, fictional adventures of this Argylle character, with Vaughn explaining to /Film, "'Tease' is the word, and it's more about, 'Hey, you know what? If everybody goes and buys tickets to these movies and makes it into a hit, there's a lot more ingredients that we want to play with and make some more fun, tasty movies for them.' But we need them to buy into the first one first."

With Argylle revealing that the fictional adventures of Agent Argylle are actually the real-life adventures of Rachel Kylle, it's a bit confusing that an upcoming movie would focus on a younger version of the Henry Cavill character as opposed to the Bryce Dallas Howard character, but it seems Vaughn has all of those complications thought out, given how many twists and turns this first movie offered us. Additionally, by titling the bar in this scene The King's Man, fans are sure to speculate about a crossover with Vaughn's other popular spy series, but as he said himself, whether we get more of this franchise depends on how strongly it resonates with audiences.

Argylle is in theaters now.

