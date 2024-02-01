Does Argylle Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's latest spy adventure, Argylle, lands in theaters this weekend, marking his first foray outside of the world of his Kingsman franchise since 2011's X-Men: First Class. While Argylle marks an all-new cinematic storyline, audiences seeing the movie this weekend will want to stick around through the credits, as you'll be treated to an extra scene in the credits, which comes after the initial credits for the core cast and crew. There is not, however, a scene that takes place at the very end of the credits, so for those who need to make their way to the exit, you'll be free to do so after that one mid-credits scene. Argylle hits theaters on February 2nd.

With the movie not yet out, we don't want to spoil the details of the mid-credits scene, but we can confirm that the scene not only expands on the story you just saw, but it also hints at what the future adventures could be for the franchise. Given that the film already boasts a lengthy run time of two hours and 19 minutes, viewers will likely be relieved that they don't have to stick around much after the seeming end of the story.

The movie is described, "Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

