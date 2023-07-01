Arnold Schwarzenegger Says The Terminator Predicted Our AI Reality, "It Is Here Today"

Artificial Intelligence has been around for quite some time but has only now begun implementing its plans to take over the world. AI seems like it's everywhere now, with programs creating resumes, cover letters, music, and so much more. The concept has been around for decades, with constant film and television shows creating plot lines surrounding AI, including the Terminator movies. One of the stars of the Terminator franchise is coming out to say that the film series predicted today's use of AI. In a new interview with People, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he believes director James Cameron (Terminator, Avatar) predicted what has happened with AI in our current reality.

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," Schwarzenegger said about all of the talk about AI. "And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over. Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron. He's just such an extraordinary writer and he's such an unbelievable director, this is again, one of those things that I wish I could take credit for this movie. I can only take credit of the character that I played and the way I played it. But I mean, he has created this character. He has written it so well, he's written the movie so well, and that's why he is, you know, the number one director in the world."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Most Recent Project is on Netflix Now

Schwarzenegger most recently appeared in a new Netflix series called FUBAR, which did pretty well on the streaming service and was given the go-ahead for a second season. When the first trailer for the series was released, Schwarzenegger released a statement in support of FUBAR.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," says Schwarzenegger said in the statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Here's how Netflix describes FUBAR for everyone who hasn't seen the action series themselves: "Heroes don't retire. They reload. Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first series ever! When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

FUBAR is exclusively streaming on Netflix!

What do you think about Arnold Schwarzenegger's comments on AI? Do you think Terminator predicted this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!