Netflix's FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Leaps to #1

In news that shouldn't surprise anyone, the latest Netflix TV Series, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring FUBAR, has leaped to the #1 position on the daily TV charts. The new action-comedy series is taking a beating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but Netflix subscribers are embracing FUBAR and making it the top show on the streaming service. Currently FUBAR has a 51% approval rating on the service, with the critical consensus reading: "With jokes that fall flat and a story that borrows liberally from star Arnold Schwarzenegger's earlier career triumphs, FUBAR is just OK."

FUBAR marks Arnold's first real foray into a live-action television role, anchoring the cast that also includes Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro, the daughter of Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner. The series also stars Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Aparna Brielle. Netflix describes the series as follows: "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Reacher's Nick Santora serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer with Schwarzenegger also an EP on the series. FUBAR is also Executive Produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career," showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora told Netflix's TUDUM earlier this year. "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but sorry, it's classified."

