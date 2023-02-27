FUBAR: Trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger's First TV Show Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for FUBAR, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first television series. FUBAR is an action-comedy that places Schwarzenegger in the role of a CIA spy who's about to retire. That plan is put on hold when he learns about a family secret. While it's his first television show, FUBAR isn't Schwarzenegger's first action-comedy playing a spy. Fans loved him in James Cameron's True Lies. Schwarzenegger says that anyone looking for more of him in that same mode as the 1994 film should certainly check out the new Netflix series, which will come to the streaming service in late May.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," says Schwarzenegger in a statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

What is FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix about?

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a synopsis for the show. It reads:

"A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

Who is in the FUBAR cast?

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads FUBAR as CIA agent Luke. The series also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle.

Nick Santora is FUBAR's showrunner and an executive producer. Schwarzenegger is also an executive producer. Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost are also executive producers, with Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

When does FUBAR release on Netflix?

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films -- I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen -- so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me," Santora says. "The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass ... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

You can watch the FUBAR trailer above. FUBAR debuts on Netflix on May 25th.