ATT CEO Says He Would Be Very Surprised if Wonder Woman and Tenet Go Straight to VOD

Many movie release dates are currently up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some movies have been pushed back an entire year and others are going straight to VOD, the fate of some big films are still unclear. After multiple delays, it was announced this week that Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be delayed indefinitely. Another film that should have been released by now is Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is currently slated to hit theaters in October, but there's no telling if theaters will be ready by then. Alex Weprin, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, recently took to Twitter to share some quotes from John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, from an AT&T earnings call that took place today.

“Stankey: ‘I think theatrical has an absolutely important role going forward, there will be some content more enjoyable in theaters than in the living room... however, I don't know when theaters will reopen…,’” @alexweprin shared. “Stankey says he ‘would be very surprised’ if big tentpoles like Tenet or Wonder Woman go straight to VOD adds that in the case of Tenet ‘I know that's not the case.’ Says some films ‘on the margins’ will end up shifting to streaming." You can check out the tweets below:

Stankey says he "would be very surprised" if big tentpoles like Tenet or Wonder Woman go straight to VOD adds that in the case of Tenet "I know that's not the case." Says some films "on the margins" will end up shifting to streaming. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) July 23, 2020

Stankey also noted that some content will likely go straight to streaming, especially now that they have HBO Max. "I love the fact that we have that option now," he added.

While we're certainly not surprised that big-budget action flicks like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are holding out for a theatrical release, we are left wondering what the coronavirus pandemic will mean for the future of theaters as a whole. It was just announced that AMC Theatres is pushing their opening date to August, but this isn't the first time the chain has moved the date.

You can check out the official description for Tenet here: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Wonder Woman 1984 will follow Diana in the 1980s, in an adventure that reunites her with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and pits her against Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Are you hoping Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on VOD, or are you willing to wait for their theatrical releases? Tell us in the comments!

