Bill and Ted 3 Moving to On-Demand With Limited Theater Release

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming soon, but it's not going to be released the way folks expected. That's right, another major movie is now hitting on-demand. As theaters push back their reopening dates, and coronavirus cases around the country continue to rise, movie studios are again shuffling to figure out how to deliver their projects to audiences as safely and efficiently as possible. For Orion Pictures' Bill & Ted Face the Music, this means sending the movie digital. Orion announced on Thursday that the third Bill & Ted film would be released on-demand on September 1st, and will release in whatever theaters are open at the time and willing to play it.

The announcement to push Bill & Ted on VOD came on Thursday morning, ahead of the film's weekend panel at Comic-Con 2020. Orion also released a new trailer for the film, which confirms the new release date and method. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Bill & Ted Face the Music, once again playing the parts of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, in a movie that fans of the franchise have been asking for for some time.

Reeves and Winter reprise their iconic roles for the comedy threequel, and they're joined by the likes of Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here's the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

