This Hilarious Sci-Fi Spoof Deserves Better Than Its Dreadful Rotten Tomatoes Score

Spaceballs is a riotously funny spoof that delivers nonstop laughs and satirical send-ups at regular intervals. Despite its status as a laugh-out-loud comedic effort with a dedicated fanbase, the film has never been a critical darling. The picture opened to middling reviews when it bowed before audiences in 1987, and it remains fairly underappreciated by film scholars to this day. That much is clearly evidenced in the picture’s unfavorable Rotten Tomatoes score. The flick sits at a critical approval rating of just 52% fresh on the platform. Sadly, some critics have revealed that they were hard on the film solely because they expected more from director and co-writer Mel Brooks.

To discount the film for not being on par with the celebrated director’s greatest work seems misguided and unfairly punitive. Sure, Spaceballs isn’t on the level of Young Frankenstein, which many film scholars count as a perfect film. However, this farcical effort nonetheless delivers a satirical good time, with plenty of memorable characters, ample camp value, and hilarious gags that poke good-natured fun at some of the most celebrated space operas of our time.

Spaceballs Is Far Better Than Its Lackluster Rotten Tomatoes Score Suggests

Contrary to what the picture’s unseemly Rotten Tomatoes score suggests, the film works well because it shows love for the space opera genre whilst simultaneously taking potshots. That’s an enjoyable juxtaposition that gives the narrative a chance to appeal to fans with a mixture of nostalgia and utter stupidity. Even if Spaceballs doesn’t quite reach the heights of some of the director’s best efforts, it is undoubtedly a work of unbridled imagination that more than earns its status as a fan favorite.

The wacky setup for this truly zany effort sees the Han Solo-inspired lead character, Lone Star (Bill Pullman) and his man/dog hybrid sidekick, Barf (John Candy), tasked with rescuing Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of Planet Druidia. They are called into action after the princess is kidnapped by the villainous Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) as part of an elaborate scheme to steal oxygen from her home planet.

As anyone who has seen the film will surely tell you, the setup here is deliberately ridiculous, serving as a means to introduce a series of outlandish sight gags and nods to memorable moments in celebrated science fiction films. Even still, the core characters manage to ingratiate themselves to the audience thanks in no small part to strong showings from a cast of characters who are clearly game for the assignment.

Although everyone involved brings something to the table, Moranis has emerged as a fan favorite via his turn as Dark Helmet. Those who love the film appreciate the way that the actor brings a level of detached buffoonery to the role. His massive helmet delivers some great moments of physical comedy as it plays hilariously against his small stature and often timid nature. Not to mention, the character manages to be surprisingly palatable for an antagonist, often reading as somewhat sympathetic, despite his villainous leanings.

Those who connect with the film also appreciate the way John Candy hilariously leans into the ridiculous nature of the Barf character. Not surprisingly, the late actor demonstrates an impressive knack for physical comedy, often delivering exaggerated dialogue with surprising sincerity. His screen chemistry with costar Pullman is also pitch-perfect. Their dynamic nods to the fraternal relationship between the core inspirations for their characters, Chewbacca and Han Solo. The setup is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming.

Although the film may not get every last thing right, and it doesn’t always reach the level of greatness we see in some of director Mel Brooks’s best work, it’s nonetheless a farcical romp that deserves far better than its lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score. On the whole, Spaceballs is as clever as it is funny; it features a talented cast of characters, a strong script, and plenty of gut-busting, nostalgic references to popular intellectual properties.

If you count yourself a fan of Spaceballs and find yourself wondering when you’ll be able to take in the long-gestured sequel, we have the answers you seek. The film is set to hit theaters at some point in 2027. Rest assured that we will update you as soon as a more specific release date is announced.