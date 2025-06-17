Spaceballs 2 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know (So Far)

We heard rumblings about a sequel to the Mel Brooks classic Spaceballs a while back when Josh Gad (Pixels) revealed that he’d completed work on a script he co-wrote for a legacy follow-up. Sometime after that fateful announcement, the updates tapered off for a spell. Then, the floodgates re-opened when Amazon MGM released a video with a bevy of information about the upcoming project. Since that video dropped, we’ve learned of several new casting-related developments about Spaceballs 2 and much more. With a plethora of information about this exciting project floating around, it can be a bit of a challenge to stay on top of each new development as it breaks.

With that in mind, we’re attempting to streamline the process and load you up with everything we know thus far. Keep reading for the full rundown on the upcoming Spaceballs sequel, including the release date, details on the creative team, the cast of characters, and more.

What to Expect From Spaceballs 2

Spaceballs, which bowed back in 1987, famously lampoons popular science fiction films of the time (namely the Star Wars franchise) with references to both Star Trek and Alien also featured. The original film famously teased a sequel (within its runtime) called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money. Little did we know all those years ago that a follow-up would, in fact, one day materialize.

With a number of Star Wars prequels, spinoffs, sequels, and television series released in the time since Spaceballs bowed in theaters, there is even more fodder available this time around. Gad confirmed that the sequel will take a stab at some of the more recent franchise installments via an appearance on Kelly Rippa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera.

He additionally explained to Rippa that Brooks (who is also involved with the sequel) asked for a crash course on what’s been happening in the Star Wars canon of late, a request Gad happily accommodated. The actor and writer told Rippa that he gave Brooks an enthusiastic rundown detailing everything the filmmaker might have missed.

As fans are well aware, Brooks is the primary creative force behind the original film. On that project, he serves as the co-writer, director, and producer. Not to mention, Brooks also features as both Yogurt (a sendup of Yoda from Star Wars) and President Skroob (the head honcho on Planet Spaceball).

This time around, Brooks has a bit more help, yet he’s still plenty involved. The celebrated filmmaker takes a producing credit on the sequel and has also been confirmed as a returning cast member. All of that suggests that this project will likely be a passing of the torch that will feature the celebrated filmmaker’s signature brand of satire with added flavor from a talented stable of creators. The finer details of the narrative, however, are being kept largely under wraps at this juncture.

Spaceballs 2 Cast & Creative Team Explained

KeKe Palmer

Regarding the creatives involved, we know that Gad co-wrote the script for the impending sequel with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Hernandez and Samit famously collaborated on the beloved animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Distributor Amazon MGM has tapped Josh Greenbaum (Strays) to direct the project.

As for the onscreen talent, Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are each set to reprise their roles from the first film. Pullman appears in the original as mercenary pilot Lone Starr and Moranis features as bumbling antagonist Dark Helmet. Daphne Zuniga will also return, reprising her role as Princess Vespa, who fans remember narrowly escaped marrying Prince Valium (Jim J. Bullock).

As for new additions, Keke Palmer (Nope) and Gad have both been tapped to appear in unknown roles. Moreover, Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) is reportedly in negotiations to play lead character Lone Starr’s son, meaning Lewis will likely feature as a descendant of the iconic character made famous by his real-life father, Bill. While not yet confirmed, it’s not hard to imagine Palmer and Pullman playing send-ups of Star Wars sequel trilogy character Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), possibly mixed and melded with other newer Star Wars icons.

Although there isn’t an official release date for the project at this juncture, the aforementioned teaser video promises a 2027 theatrical debut. That’s as much as we know regarding a targeted release date thus far. When a more specific timeline is revealed, we will be sure to fill you in!

As we mentioned, the script is already completed. So, it’s quite possible that principal photography will begin in the very near future.

While the original film didn’t have the box office draw of some of the pictures it lampoons, Spaceballs ultimately found its audience on home video (and via broadcast on cable). In the years since its release, the flick has amassed a sizable fanbase fond of the film’s penchant for puns and tendency to poke fun at celebrated science fiction pictures.

What Is Spaceballs About?

For anyone who needs a brief refresher: Spaceballs follows lead character Lone Starr, a space pilot on a quest to rescue Princess Vespa (Heir Apparent to rule Planet Druidia) from the clutches of Dark Helmet, the malevolent commander of the Star Cruiser Spaceball I. Helmet sets out to abduct Vespa because he wants to use her as collateral in a scheme to extort oxygen from Druidia for use on Planet Spaceball.

Now that you know everything we do about Spaceballs 2, make sure to share your thoughts on this upcoming release with us in the comments section below.