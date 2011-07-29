John Boyega Offers Update on Attack the Block Sequel

More than a decade after Attack the Block first hit theaters, filmmaker Joe Cornish and star John Boyega are reuniting to continue the story with a sequel. News broke last year that the duo were working together to develop a new Attack the Block movie. That process has continued into 2022, and while the film is still in the development stages, it sounds like everything is starting to come together.

Boyega attended the premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope on Monday night. While on the red carpet, the actor was asked about the progress of the new Attack the Block movie, and he revealed that he and Cornish were just working on it recently. You can check out the interview with Boyega below.

John Boyega gives an update on ‘Attack the Block’ sequel pic.twitter.com/ymBdLJJeTX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2022

"We're in the lab. We're cooking, we're cooking. I sat down with Joe Cornish just literally a few weeks ago. So expect some news soon," Boyega said. "We're still in development but we're cooking something real sweet. We'll have something soon."

Boyega is set to reprise his role as Moses for Attack the Block 2, with Cornish once again serving as writer and director. Both Boyega and Cornish will produce the film alongside Nira Park and James Wilson. There has been no word yet on whether or not any other stars from the original film will return.

"It's been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then," Boyega said in a statement last year. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release," added Cornish. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

The first Attack the Block helped put Boyega on the map back in 2011, but his clout has grown exponentially in the decade since. Boyega starred in as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, making him a household name around the world.

Are you looking forward to Attack the Block 2? Let us know in the comments!