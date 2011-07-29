John Boyega Returning for Attack the Block Sequel

✖

After helping to save the galaxy in a trilogy of Star Wars movies, actor John Boyega is returning to South London where it all began. Boyega really broke out as a performer in Joe Cornish's beloved 2011 sci-fi film Attack the Block, which saw a group of teenagers in London working to save their neighborhood from an alien invasion. Film fans around the world still adore Attack the Block a decade after its release, and Boyega has long shared that sentiment. Now he's reteaming with Cornish to deliver a sequel.

According to a new report from Deadline, Boyega is reprising his role as Moses for Attack the Block 2, and Cornish will once again serve as writer and director. Both Cornish and Boyega will be producing the new movie alongside Nira Park and James Wilson.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release," added Cornish. "I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Boyega has always been open about his love for Attack the Block and the character of Moses, saying numerous times over the years that he would take on the role again if the opportunity ever came up.

Cornish and Boyega have discussed different ideas for an Attack the Block sequel over the years, with nothing concrete ever really materializing. That has certainly changed in recent months. Just last year, Cornish appeared on the Script Apart podcast and explained that he and Boyega were still figuring out how a sequel could work, in the hopes that they could figure something out sooner rather than later.

"We've got ideas," Cornish said. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

Finally, the stars are aligning, and Attack the Block 2 is actually happening.