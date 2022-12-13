Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.

As of this writing, there are 109 reviews for Avatar: The Way of Water on the review-aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with the film receiving an 83% on the Tomatometer. Audience scores should start to trickle in after Avatar: The Way of Water officially opens in theaters later this week on December 16th. You can read a collection of those reviews below.

Critics Review Avatar: The Way of Water

Julian Roman of MovieWeb says, "James Cameron returns triumphantly to Pandora with an unparalleled cinematic epic. Avatar: The Way of Water submerses you in an alien ocean of adventure, retribution, and tragic violence. Nothing you've previously seen touches its visionary scope." Sherin Nicole of idobi.com says Avatar: The Way of Water "is unfaltering in its high-octane action but it is infused with a steady emotional pulse. That is what keeps it centered; every character arc and plotline pays off.

io9's Germain Lussier calls the movie, "An enthralling, exhilarating, emotional story of a family in peril, with the most advanced digital effects in history. Is it a little bit overindulgent? Sure. But the scope, ambition, and heart of the film more than make up for any of its flaws." A review by Mashable's Kristy Puchko says James Cameron "loses track of his characters, snarls his story, squanders his star power, and then dizzies 3D audiences with so much whiz-bang that they might feel attacked in lieu of awed."

Another negative review from Nick Schager of The Daily Beast reads, "Creatively speaking, [it's] of a piece with its predecessor, a would-be epic of boundary-pushing digi-grandeur in service of Pocahontas-style us-vs-them mush."

ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley reviewed Avatar: The Way of Water, calling the James Cameron flick "nothing short of a miraculous film from a visual standpoint."

Avatar: The Way of Water swims into theaters on December 16th.