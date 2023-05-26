Avatar 3: Sigourney Weaver Reveals Reshoots Are Happening

Disney and 20th Century Studios released the sequel to 2009's Avatar, and it made a pretty big splash on the internet as well as at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water quickly became the third-highest grossing film of all time, and it even won an Oscar. Director James Cameron has been hard at work doing post-production on the upcoming third film in the franchise, and it's expected to hit theaters next year. Avatar 3 will bring back most of the actors from Avatar: The Way of Water, including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and even Sigourney Weaver. In a new interview with Screen Rant, the Avatar 3 star revealed that they're about to do reshoots.

"I know that in January, I go back and probably do some pickups, I don't think there are whole new scenes to be shot. I think it's going to be refining what [James Cameron's] got now that he's closing in on the edit, because he always has too much material. He loves to shoot. I wouldn't even begin to guess of what we might be doing, but I think it's just maybe going back to a couple of moments and giving him some footage that he didn't get the way he wants to," Weaver said before revealing that she has not seen any footage. "No, it's not that kind of thing, it's top secret even for us. [Chuckles] And then, probably when I go back in January and do a day on it, they will show me 20 minutes of it, but otherwise, I'm just in the dark, just like everybody

Avatar: The Way of Water Won Best Visual Effects at Oscars

Avatar: The Way of Water took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects during the 95th Academy Awards, with the gold going to production senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri, WETA FX senior animation supervisor Daniel Barrett, and WETA FX visual effects supervisors Richard Baneham and Eric Seindon. For the win, Disney/20th Century Studios' Avatar 2 beat out Tom Cruise's high-flying Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures), German-language war drama remake All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix), DC's dark and gritty Dark Knight reboot The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures), and Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney Pictures).

Cameron's Avatar sequel went into Oscars night with a total of four nominations, including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Production Design. The original 2009 Avatar also won the Best Visual Effects Oscar and took home awards for art direction and cinematography.

Avatar: The Way of Water is available on all major digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Movies Anywhere. It will also be available on Disney+ and Max starting June 7th. Avatar 3 is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

What do you think about Avatar 3 doing reshoots? Are you excited for the next film in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!