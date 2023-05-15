Avatar: The Way of Water is surfacing on Disney+ and Max. Following its $2.32 billion run in theaters and a two-month exclusive window that made The Way of Water available to rent or buy digitally, subscribers will be able to watch James Cameron's sequel to 2009's Avatar on both services starting June 7th. Released by Disney's 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox), the movie is part of the same 2021 agreement between Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and then-WarnerMedia (now Warner Bros. Discovery) to share streaming windows for select 20th Century Studios titles. Under the deal, Disney sent Century's Ron's Gone Wrong and Free Guy to both Disney+ and HBO Max (rebranding as Max on May 23rd).

Below, read on to find out more about how to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online.

Avatar 2 Disney Plus Release Date



Avatar: The Way of Water will be available for subscribers to stream June 7th on Disney+. Disney+ Basic with ads costs $7.99/month, while Disney+ Premium (no ads) costs $10.99/month. Customers can also sign up for the Disney Bundle: Disney+ and Hulu Duo Basic with ads ($9.99/month), Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Basic with Ads ($12.99/month), or the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Premium without ads on Disney+ and Hulu ($19.99/month). Try it here.

Where to Watch Avatar 2 Online



Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming June 7th for all subscribers on Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Plans start at $9.99/month with ads or $15.99/month for ad-free; the enhanced service will combine content from Discovery+ and HBO Max when Max launches on May 23rd. Try it here.

Avatar 2 4K Blu-ray Release Date



No date has been released yet for purchasing Avatar: The Way of Water on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD. The movie has been available to rent or own digitally since March 28th with more than three hours of bonus features.

The logline: "Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family — Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) — the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. It's all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans."

The sequel features a cast that includes Stephen Lang as the recombinant Col. Miles Quaritch, Cliff Curtis as Metkayina clan chief Tonowari, Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, CCH Pounder as Neytiri's mother Mo'at, Edie Falco as RDA General Frances Ardmore, Jemaine Clement as marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin, and Kate Winslet as Ronal of the oceanic Metkayina clan.