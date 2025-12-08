Avatar: Fire and Ash Premiering Earlier (But Only For a Select Group of Fans)

James Cameron’s return to Pandora in 2022 with Avatar: The Way of Water silenced doubters by grossing over $2.3 billion worldwide, effectively guaranteeing the future of the franchise. Now, Avatar: Fire and Ash stands as the undisputed titan of the 2025 release calendar, promising another visual spectacle centered on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The anticipation for this next chapter, which introduces the antagonistic Ash People, has positioned the film as a cultural juggernaut that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. While the general public must wait for the official wide release to witness this new threat, a select few are about to get a head start.
Disney has announced exclusive advance screenings for D23 Gold Members, offering a rare chance to see Avatar: Fire and Ash before it dominates global theaters. This perk is part of the $49.99 annual subscription, which typically grants access to exclusive merchandise and events. For members in most cities, these tickets are complimentary on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing subscribers to reserve one seat for themselves and one for a guest. However, attendees in Orlando and Glendale will need to purchase tickets for $15 (plus a $3 processing fee). It is important to note that any members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
The D23 Special Screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash Is a Great Opportunity for Fans
Since Avatar redefined theatrical immersion, securing premium seats for a Cameron blockbuster during opening week has become a near-impossible task. The sheer demand for IMAX and Dolby Cinema formats often leaves fans waiting weeks for an optimal viewing experience. Consequently, the D23 screenings of Fire and Ash provide a stress-free avenue to enjoy the visual mastery of the franchise without battling for reservations.
The events are scheduled across two days, starting with the complimentary screenings on Tuesday, followed by the paid events in Florida and California, which include popcorn and drink vouchers.
Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time
- New York, NY – Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th St. and Broadway, New York, NY, 10023 – SOLD OUT
- San Francisco, CA – Metreon 16 – 101 4th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103
- Chicago, IL – River East 21 – 322 E Illinois St., Chicago, IL, 60611
- Houston, TX – Willowbrook 24 – 17145 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX, 77064
- Seattle, WA – Southcenter 16 – 3600 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA, 98188
- Boston, MA – Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St., Boston, MA, 02111
- Atlanta, GA – Barrett Commons 14 – 2600 Cobb Place Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144
- Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Grande 14 – 1645 S Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, 85204
- Salt Lake City, UT – Jordan Commons 20 – 9400 S State Street, Sandy, UT, 84070
- Miami, FL – Sunset 24 – 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami, FL, 33143
Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time
- Orlando, FL – AMC Disney Springs 24 – 1500 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830
- Glendale, CA – The Americana 18 – 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 19th.
