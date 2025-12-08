Avatar: Fire and Ash Premiering Earlier (But Only For a Select Group of Fans)

James Cameron’s return to Pandora in 2022 with Avatar: The Way of Water silenced doubters by grossing over $2.3 billion worldwide, effectively guaranteeing the future of the franchise. Now, Avatar: Fire and Ash stands as the undisputed titan of the 2025 release calendar, promising another visual spectacle centered on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The anticipation for this next chapter, which introduces the antagonistic Ash People, has positioned the film as a cultural juggernaut that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. While the general public must wait for the official wide release to witness this new threat, a select few are about to get a head start.

Disney has announced exclusive advance screenings for D23 Gold Members, offering a rare chance to see Avatar: Fire and Ash before it dominates global theaters. This perk is part of the $49.99 annual subscription, which typically grants access to exclusive merchandise and events. For members in most cities, these tickets are complimentary on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing subscribers to reserve one seat for themselves and one for a guest. However, attendees in Orlando and Glendale will need to purchase tickets for $15 (plus a $3 processing fee). It is important to note that any members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The D23 Special Screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash Is a Great Opportunity for Fans

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Since Avatar redefined theatrical immersion, securing premium seats for a Cameron blockbuster during opening week has become a near-impossible task. The sheer demand for IMAX and Dolby Cinema formats often leaves fans waiting weeks for an optimal viewing experience. Consequently, the D23 screenings of Fire and Ash provide a stress-free avenue to enjoy the visual mastery of the franchise without battling for reservations.

The events are scheduled across two days, starting with the complimentary screenings on Tuesday, followed by the paid events in Florida and California, which include popcorn and drink vouchers.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time

New York, NY – Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th St. and Broadway, New York, NY, 10023 – SOLD OUT

– Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th St. and Broadway, New York, NY, 10023 – San Francisco, CA – Metreon 16 – 101 4th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103

– Metreon 16 – 101 4th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103 Chicago, IL – River East 21 – 322 E Illinois St., Chicago, IL, 60611

– River East 21 – 322 E Illinois St., Chicago, IL, 60611 Houston, TX – Willowbrook 24 – 17145 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX, 77064

– Willowbrook 24 – 17145 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX, 77064 Seattle, WA – Southcenter 16 – 3600 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA, 98188

– Southcenter 16 – 3600 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA, 98188 Boston, MA – Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St., Boston, MA, 02111

– Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St., Boston, MA, 02111 Atlanta, GA – Barrett Commons 14 – 2600 Cobb Place Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144

– Barrett Commons 14 – 2600 Cobb Place Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144 Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Grande 14 – 1645 S Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, 85204

– Mesa Grande 14 – 1645 S Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, 85204 Salt Lake City, UT – Jordan Commons 20 – 9400 S State Street, Sandy, UT, 84070

– Jordan Commons 20 – 9400 S State Street, Sandy, UT, 84070 Miami, FL – Sunset 24 – 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami, FL, 33143

Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time

Orlando, FL – AMC Disney Springs 24 – 1500 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830

– AMC Disney Springs 24 – 1500 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830 Glendale, CA – The Americana 18 – 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 19th.

