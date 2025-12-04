Avatar 3’s Oona Chaplin Reveals Her 3 Surprising Influences (And One Is From a Forgotten Netflix Movie)

They say a story is only as good as its villain, and the Avatar franchise has been quite lucky in that department. Miles Quaritch has been a compelling antagonist for the first two films, but now he’s set to have some company. This December’s Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces Varang, who breaks new ground for the franchise by being its first Na’vi villain. Through this character, director James Cameron is looking to evolve the narrative of the Avatar series, approaching things from a different angle. Varang, portrayed by Oona Chaplin, has been a major part of the Fire and Ash marketing campaign, teasing a villain who is intimidating and nuanced. Hearing the influences Chaplin drew from makes her upcoming performance even more exciting.

In an interview with ComicBook to promote this month’s release of Fire and Ash, Chaplin detailed her sources of inspiration for her turn as Varang. “I took a lot of inspiration from Jim [Cameron] because when he speaks, his word has a great effect on the space,” she said. “When he says ‘Go,’ people go … I was like, ‘How does he do that?’ And it’s not because he’s bossing people around, it’s just that his word carries a lot of integrity, and so I was like, ‘That’s what power is: power is integrity of thought, word, and action.’ That’s what real power is … obviously he’s a lot nicer than Varang.”

She continued, “I also kind of went into Idris Elba’s character from Beasts of No Nation a little bit. I was like, ‘That guy is building an army that’s very unconventional, and he has a lot of conviction, and he’s a little twisted, so let me look at him a little bit.’ But then also Zoe [Saldaña] because I feel like Neytiri and Varang are very similar. I studied Zoe a lot, I studied her movement and the way that she was, and I thought, ‘How does that work when you just close the heart?’ And that helped me build a lot.”

Varang Is the Character the Avatar Franchise Needs Right Now

Avatar has always earned more plaudits for its breathtaking visual spectacle than storytelling, but the franchise still features a collection of memorable characters who have helped elevate the narratives. Even then, however, there were some established patterns that ran the risk of becoming old quick. This was something Cameron himself was aware of, and he wanted to push the franchise beyond the “Na’vi good, humans bad” dynamic established in the first two films. This is what makes Varang such an important character. She represents a radical reimagining of series tropes, and keeping things fresh is vital for a long-running series.

Chaplin’s list of influences is fascinating for a few reasons. Comparing Varang to Neytiri potentially sets up an interesting angle for Fire and Ash to explore. Neytiri is going to be facing substantial emotional challenges as she continues to grieve over her late son. Saldaña has hinted that Jake and Neytiri will have difficult decisions to make in Fire and Ash as they choose which path to follow next. Trailers for the film have hinted there could be at least a small rift between the two for a portion of the run time, so perhaps Varang represents the dark side of what Neytiri could become if she opts to close her own heart as she deals with all of the obstacles in her path.

Cameron’s always had a knack for crafting memorable villains in his blockbusters, and there’s hope Varang can be the latest addition to that list. It’s encouraging to hear that she isn’t just a mustache-twirling antagonist who’s evil for the sake of it. Based on Chaplin’s comments, Varang is a well-rounded character who has a relatable and understandable mindset even if her methods are questionable. She’s a strong, determined leader who commands the respect of her people, rallying them after the tribe suffered a tremendous tragedy. But she also promises to be an intimidating presence, twisting what audiences have come to expect from the Na’vi. This is exactly what Avatar needs right now; according to early reactions, the visual effects remain a highlight, but the novelty of those wear off at some point. Compelling storytelling choices is how Cameron will keep fans hooked moving forward.

It’s unknown if Varang will return in Avatar 4. Cameron isn’t even sure when he’ll get around to making Avatar 4, noting that there’s just one loose thread remaining by the end of Fire and Ash. Hopefully, Varang will stick around. The character has a lot of potential, and it would be a shame if she was one and done. Quaritch seemingly died in the first Avatar only to return for Avatar: The Way of Water, where the character was further fleshed out. It would be nice to see Varang get that same opportunity and develop over the course of multiple films, adding depth to what is already an interesting figure in Avatar lore.

