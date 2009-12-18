Avatar: The Way of Water Logo Revealed, Finally Abandons the Papyrus Font

✖

The official logo for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009's Avatar, has been revealed... and it's not using the papyrus font. News of the title for Avatar 2 came down during CinemaCon, where producer Jon Landau also announced the original Avatar is getting re-released in theaters this fall. Landau also revealed the first footage from Avatar: The Way of Water, which picks up a decade after the events of the first film. Papyrus is a font commonly found in word processing software, but the new logo used by 20th Century Studios abandons it to deliver a new, unique look for the highly-anticipated film.

Fans also found out that the first trailer for Avatar 2 is going to premiere exclusively in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It'll then be released online a week later. As for the return to theaters for Avatar, it's getting remastered picture and sound to enhance the presentation for new audiences. The date it arrives in theaters is September 23rd.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about juggling the company's transition under Disney and navigating feature films with streaming and television deals. The topic of conversation soon turned to Avatar 2's 2022 release, with Asbell quickly responding that the movie will make its way to theaters later this year.

With no hesitation, Asbell replied, "Yes. It will," when asked about Avatar 2's release. He then added, "For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what Jim is doing."

Asbell was then asked about how 20th Century Studio plans to market the movie since it will have been over 10 years since the first Avatar was released. "I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney," he said. "They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it's a saga. And it's a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they've evolved. It's less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don't think it will be hard to convince people to come back."

Here's the official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet. To whet audiences' appetites, the studio will re-release "Avatar" in theaters on September 23.

What do you think of the logo for Avatar: The Way of Water? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!