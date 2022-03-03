Avatar: 20th Century Studios President Is Confident Sequel Will Debut This Year

The wait for Avatar 2 continues, but according to the president of 20th Century Studios, the sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster movie is still on schedule to arrive later this year. Cameron has been hard at work filming both Avatar 2 and 3 simultaneously, while also dropping behind-the-scenes set photos during the production to keep fans updated on the films’ progress. With theatrical business starting to pick back up following the pandemic, the status of release dates has started to even out, which is why it’s good news that Avatar 2 is still on track for a 2022 premiere.

20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about juggling the company’s transition under Disney and navigating feature films with streaming and television deals. The topic of conversation soon turned to Avatar 2’s 2022 release, with Asbell quickly responding that the movie will make its way to theaters later this year.

With no hesitation, Asbell replied, “Yes. It will,” when asked about Avatar 2‘s release. He then added, “For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”

Asbell was then asked about how 20th Century Studio plans to market the movie since it will have been over 10 years since the first Avatar was released. “I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney,” he said. “They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it’s a saga. And it’s a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they’ve evolved. It’s less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don’t think it will be hard to convince people to come back.”

Stephen Lang, who played Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film, believes fans will be “enchanted and fascinated” when Avatar 2 and 3 finally arrives in theaters. “I think they’ll be enchanted and fascinated,” Lang revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “Look, there are people who are going to just adore this world.” The actor went on to reveal that even though filming is mostly done on the first two follow-ups he thinks of the current time spent as the real making of the film. He added: “It’s just a beautifully imagined universe that Cameron has conceived of here. The partners we have, the people working by his [side], are committed to the vision of it and they bring so much to the table, from the actors to the caterers and everybody else. I’m looking forward to it as much as everyone else. It’s been so long in the making, so long a part of my life.”

