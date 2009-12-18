Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Release Date Confirmed by Disney

✖

It has been years since the world last visited Pandora, but James Cameron will bring fans back to the Avatar series before long. After all, Disney confirmed the title of Avatar's sequel today during an event at Cinema Con, and that is not all. It was there the film's team confirmed when Avatar: The Way of Water will drop its first trailer, and it will be here before we know it.

According to Disney's panel, Avatar plans to drop its sequel's trailer exclusively in theaters with another Disney blockbuster. The trailer will screen ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Avatar: The Way of Water will bring its first trailer online one week after the Marvel Studios movie launches.

So far, fans know little about the story of Avatar's sequel, but this first trailer is expected to clear up any confusion. Cameron and his team have confirmed the movie will take place a few years after the first and spend time exploring Pandora's oceans. Originally, Avatar: The Way of Water was meant to debut in 2014 just five years after Cameron released the first film. However, a slew of delays pushed the sequel to its September 2022 premiere after production wrapped in 2020

Want to know more about this Avatar sequel? You can read up on Disney's synopsis for the film below:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet. To whet audiences' appetites, the studio will re-release "Avatar" in theaters on September 23."

