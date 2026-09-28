Avengers: Doomsday Directors Willing to Make the One Movie the MCU Really Needed After Endgame

Avengers: Endgame Encore is setting the stage for Avengers: Doomsday‘s debut with a box-office-topping re-release. The directors of both films, the Russo Bros., have become the Marvel Cinematic Universe dream team after breaking into the franchise with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. They followed that film with Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – the greatest streak in cinematic history, which includes accolades like Endgame becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time (at least for a time).

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite all the accolades and achievements they received, the Russos have also gotten their fair share of criticism for how Endgame played out. That includes the death of characters like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and the painful opening act that sees the Avengers traumatized and broken from losing their battle with Thanos. However, there’s been one piece of Avengers: Endgame‘s story that baffled fans and arguably tied MCU continuity in a knot it can’t untangle. But they are perfectly willing to try!

The Russos Will Make An MCU Movie About Steve Rogers & The Infinity Stones

Marvel Studios

In a new interview with CBR’s Sean O’Connell, the Russos addressed making Avengers: Endgame and whether they ever thought about addressing how Steve Rogers returned all six Infinity Stones to their proper timelines at the end of the film. That question ended in a much bigger breakdown than expected, as well as a surprising declaration.

Specifically, O’Connell asked the Russos if they’d ever thought about having a scene in Endgame where Steve Rogers had to face his old nemesis, the Red Skull, who ended up becoming the ghostly guardian of the Soul Stone on Planet Vormir. “We did have that conversation,” Joe Russo confirmed. “There might have even been… I think we toyed around with an idea of like, ‘Is there a montage where he puts the stones back?’ We felt like it just played past the ending. We were like, ‘It seems like much more complicated than a montage could sustain.’ And so we didn’t do it.”

Anthony Russo also acknowleged that “We did circle it for a long time, that idea,” even if it ultimately didn’t pan out.

Well, in the years since Endgame release (2019) Marvel fans have been like a dog with a bone about the lingering plotholes and confusion caused by Steve Rogers’ happy ending with Peggy Carter. In fact, the fans have been so agitated about it for so long that Avnegers: Doomsday‘s storyline is having to directly address the consequences of Steve Rogers changing the main timline, as opposed to creating a variant timeline. Hulk’s big monologue about time travel during Endgame‘s “Time Heist” section set up clear rules against what Steve ultimately achieved, and the Russos have had to confirm that the catastrophic circumstances of Doomsday are Steve’s fault.

Marvel Studios

However, while Doomsday may hold Steve Rogers accountable for the cosmic mess he caused for the sake of personal happiness, it won’t necessarily address how he made the mess in the first place. But, with Doomsday and Endgame now directly connected, and Steve’s actions all abut ending the Marvel Multiverse, the story of how he returned the Infinity Stones and changed the timeline is only going to be more crucial to see. When asked if they thought “Cap and The Stones was a viable idea for an MCU project, Joe Russo had the clear answer that, “I think that’s a great idea. How about a movie?”

Chris Evans is the type of movie star who could certainly carry a standalone film about Captain America if given the opportunity. The project would certainly have to be on a blockbuster scale: Cap would be revisiting key points in three different Marvel movies (Avegers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World); more setpieces for Vormir, set pieces and de-aging for a return to the 1970s SHIELD base (where Tony and Steve stole the Tesseract), and the 1950s setting, whhere we can only assume there would be more about Steve’s life. But seeing the layers of personal development Cap goes through with returning each stone, and his ultimate decision to retire, is a character-study every MCU would be invested in. Make it happen!

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Would YOU watch a Cap and The Stones movie? Let us know in the comments!