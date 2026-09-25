Anthony Russo Confirms What Causes Avengers: Doomsday, & It Completely Changes the End of Avengers: Endgame

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore is finally here, and although leaks earlier this week unfortunately proved true in terms of the scenes that were added to the original cut of Avengers: Endgame (unfortunate in the sense that these scenes were spoiled for many), there are still surprises left in store for fans—especially when it comes to what awaits audiences in Avengers: Doomsday. There have long been many questions about Doomsday, from which MCU characters may appear that haven’t yet been revealed, with many hoping that includes the return of Wanda Maximoff, to why Robert Downey Jr. was cast in the role of Doctor Doom and whether that may mean Doom is a Tony Stark variant. However, also high on that list were questions about how Steve Rogers is back in Doomsday after the conclusion of his story in Endgame and what causes Doomsday in the first place.

Now, shockingly, Anthony Russo has confirmed both questions, and each one directly ties into the first added scene in Endgame Encore. Specifically, at the very end of the movie, Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are shown slow dancing, just as they were in the original cut of Endgame, but in Encore, this dance is interrupted by the arrival of Loki. Although it’s not confirmed, this moment implies that Steve’s decision to stay in the past has disrupted the timeline, causing the TVA, and Loki as the God of Stories, to intervene. In a new interview, Russo confirmed exactly that, saying, “There’s certainly a pivotal moment in that film at the end where the moment has a different meaning…Steve Rogers’ story ended with Peggy Carter, and in that moment, that’s where Doomsday is born.” This is an absolutely massive reveal, and it confirms that Steve’s controversial choice has directly caused the emergence of Doom—but what does that really mean?

Anthony Russo confirms that Steve Rogers traveling back in time in ‘ENDGAME’ created ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/DFVs8h6enz — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 25, 2026

Russo’s Confirmation Answers One Question and Raises Several Others

Image Courtesy of Marvel

At the end of Endgame, it seemed set in stone that Steve went back in time and lived out his days with Peggy Carter, returning, ultimately, as an old man. When teasers for Doomsday were first released and showed Steve holding a baby, that seemed to only be confirmation that this is what happened. It was still confusing that Steve was back in Doomsday, but nothing seemed too overturned at that point. However, with this added scene in Endgame Encore, which suggests Loki is pulling Steve directly into the confrontation with Doom, that has now changed drastically. Presumably, the happy life with Peggy that audiences thought Steve was going to have at the end of Endgame isn’t going to actually be his fate. Although, that raises questions about, among other things, the baby from the teaser. Had Steve already had a child before Loki appeared? That’s possible, but what then happens to that timeline?

With the confirmation that this choice to stay in the past caused Doomsday, it seems most likely that Steve will not actually be able to keep that future; however, that in turn raises questions about how Steve appeared as a seemingly happy (and married) old man at the end of Endgame. Of course, when it comes to time travel, as Endgame already proved, things get very messy. Hopefully, all of these answers and more will be addressed in Doomsday and, in all likelihood, Avengers: Secret Wars as well. One thing seems certain, though, and that’s the probability that fans are going to be even more frustrated with Steve for his decision to stay in the past than they already were.

What do you think? Will Doomsday mean Steve doesn’t get to live with Peggy after all? Leave your thoughts in the comments.