Marvel Has Already Released the Best Extra from Avengers: Endgame Encore — Watch It Here

With a few months to go before Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios rolled out the best thing they could this weekend to get fans ready for the next major chapter of the MCU. In many ways, the re-release of their 2019 blockbuster, now dubbed the Avengers: Endgame Encore, was better than an actual new trailer for Doomsday because it not only got fresh footage in front of fans, but it also brought in millions of dollars at the box office, putting at least another $86 million in the box office tabulations for the movie as far as its global total is concerned.

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All the new footage that has been added to the movie, which acts as either set-up for Avengers: Doomsday or perhaps actually IS footage from the new movie, has been examined and detailed already by Marvel fans as we brace for the next film, but that wasn’t the only thing added. In fact, one might argue that the best new addition made to the movie had minimal new footage at all and was simply a courteous reminder to fellow Marvel fans to silence their phones. Even better, this little bit of footage (which includes actual stars from Avengers: Doomsday like Florence Pugh and Chris Hemsworth) has arrived online, and you can see it below.

Avengers: Endgame Encore Sets the Stage for Doomsday

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This extra element ahead of Avengers: Endgame Encore is pretty noteworthy, not only because of the extra few seconds of Doom himself fighting Thor and raising the busted Sentinels to do his bidding, but because the cast themselves are actually present. Though it’s obvious that none of these actors were actually present together, and perhaps filmed these little shots of them reacting in a movie theater seat after a long day on set, it’s still edited together perfectly. On top of that, the reminder that using your phone in a crowded movie theater is something that is somehow newsworthy again in 2026.

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, it was something of a question whether fans would be willing to go back and see the movie again. Though it seemed likely that the audience might show up given how popular the movie was back in 2019, the argument is still prevalent online that the streaming availability of movies means audiences aren’t interested in seeing them on the big screen. Avengers: Endgame Encore, however, has proven that’s not the case.

Early box office estimates reveal that the film brought in $26 million at the domestic box office, and another $60 million internationally, for a global total of $86 million. Those totals are already impressive, but it’s worth noting that these numbers already put it in the Top 10 movie re-releases of all time. Though the 2012 3D re-release of Titanic is still the biggest with $350 million, Avengers: Endgame Encore clocks in higher than the 2022 re-release of Avatar, the 25th anniversary re-release of Titanic, and even the 1997 “special edition” re-release of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. We’ll see where the final numbers land in a couple of weeks.