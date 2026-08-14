Avengers: Doomsday May Have Just Confirmed One of the Biggest Rumors Fans Wanted

Avengers: Doomsday has done a slick job of getting the world hyped for its release without revealing all that much about the film. We know that the Avengers of Earth-616 will have to partner with the New Avengers (aka the Thunderbolts), the Fantastic Four of Earth-828, as well as kingdoms like Wakanda and Talokan, the undersea kingdom of Namor. That coalition will face off against the X-Men of Earth-10005 (the Fox Universe), but the real threat will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, who is looking to grab the reins of the multiverse for his own reasons.

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There are many powers that Doom will have to control to master the Marvel multiverse, and fans have long speculated that there will have to be one key stop along the way. Now, thanks to Disney’s D23 Expo 2026, it’s confirmed that Doom will be visiting that destination. However, that confirmation likely also confirms that one of the biggest and most exciting leaks about Avengers: Doomsday is also true.

Doctor Doom Will Attack the TVA in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is the MCU’s multiversal policing agency, first introduced in the Loki TV series. The agency has maintained a presence in the MCU, leaping to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, where it played a central role in the story. As stated, it’s been fairly obvious that Doom would have to confront the TVA at some point, as they would not let the despot take control of the multiverse (or any reality) without standing against him. Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) presence in Doomsday was another huge clue, as Loki is dressed in his TVA uniform again, only further indicating the agency is part of the film’s storyline.

It looks like Doctor Doom will attack the TVA in Avengers Doomsday 👀 pic.twitter.com/o2SFQEYRt9 — Erik Voss @ D23 (@eavoss) August 14, 2026

As you can see above, New Rockstars’ Erik Voss spotted the clues when he did his D23 walkthrough of the Avengers: Doomsday TVA set. It clearly looks like the organization gets rocked pretty hard, and that the TVA quite literally gets broken in the film. However, if some of the leaks about Avengers: Doomsday are true, then maybe Doom isn’t the only one to blame for all this damage…

Wrecked TVA May Confirm Leak About One of Doomsday’s Biggest Moments

(POTENTIAL SPOILERS!!!) One leak we’ve beleived to be “almost certain” is that Doom will visit and annihilate the TVA near the end of the second act of Avengers: Doomsday. While Earth 616’s Avengers and Earth-10005’s X-Men are pitted against one another, Doom supposedly steals Cerebro and enhances it with his own tech to use as a multiversal locator for Loki. Doom traces Loki’s movements to the TVA and attacks the agency. The only problem? Loki is off in the past recruiting Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). That’s where things get exciting.

(MORE POTENTIAL SPOILERS!) According to leaks, the TVA deploys a “Multiversal Avengers” unit to defend itself. The Multiversal Avengers roster is said to include Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) from Deadpool & Wolverine; Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and maybe Tom Hollan’s Spider-Men; Mister Fantastic from the Fox movies (actor Ioan Gruffudd), and possibly X-Men: First Class Prof. X and Magneto (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender). Despite their best efforts, the Multiversal Avengers are beaten by Doom and… well, you can see what happens to the TVA as a result.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th.