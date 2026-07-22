Every Avengers: Doomsday Plot Rumor That Now Seems True After Seeing the Trailer

Avengers: Doomsday has officially started its Doomsday Clock countdown, following the online premiere of the long-awaited trailer for the film. Now that Marvel fans have had the chance to see the very first official footage from Doomsday, they are dissecting every single frame of the film and every moment of dialogue or action to see if the directors, the Russo Bros. (Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) aren’t hiding some additional secrets in plain sight.

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However, Marvel Studios made us wait so long for this Avengers: Doomsday trailer, that fans had to sustain themselves on rumors and supposed plot leaks. Before the trailer dropped, we took a hard look at all the biggest plot leaks and broke down just how likely they are to actually happen in the movie. Now that the trailer is out, we have a much clearer idea about which leaks sound reasonable, and which ones don’t.

The Multiverse Collapsing is All Steve’s Fault

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Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, after living in the 1950s with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and his infant son. Leaks suggested that Rogers will be revealed as a major catalyst for the multiversal collapse, having broken the Sacred Timeline by using the Infinity Stones to defy the laws of time travel by rewriting the main timeline instead of creating a divergent one. Doom supposedly goes hunting through the multiverse to find the anomaly that destroyed his world, putting Cap (and his family) in danger.

Likelihood? Much more certain. Several scenes in the Doomsday trailer hint that Cap is indeed a pivotal player in the end of the multiverse, including one scene of Loki possibly making that discovery for himself. The real question is why Steve looks the way he does (long-haired modern look) when he finally reconnects with Thor and the Avengers. Hopefully, Cap hasn’t lost what’s precious to him… yet.

A v X is Happening

Marvel Studios

In comics, the Avengers vs. X-Men crossover event was a major misfire, but rumors have been swirling since the Doomsday cast was announced that the Avengers and X-Men were headed for a collision course..

Likelihood? 100% CONFIRMED. Some of the best footage in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer features the Avengers characters of the MCU universe wandering into Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men universe and having to throw down. Obviously, we expect that at some point these two heroic squads will put differences aside and work together, but before that we will see the kind of duels that fanboys have been dreaming of. The trailer reveals we’ll see Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) vs. Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Black Widow II (Florence Pugh) vs. Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), but there are so many other hints of Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Cyclops (James Marsden) some Fantastic Four members and Wakandans all being in the fray as well. And that’s not even counting what happens when Ian McKellen’s Magneto decides to fight. This could’ve been an entire MCU event film unto itself…

Doom’s Origin

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In the plot leaks, the MCU version of Doom is from the 31st century, where he ruled Latveria with “Sue Von Doom” as his queen, and two children, Franklin and Valeria Doom, at his side. Doom’s universe is allegedly annihilated by incursions caused by Steve Rogers, and as the sole survivor, Doom is looking for a way to preserve reality and restore his lost world.

Likelihood? Certain. The monologue from Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom all but prove that a lot of the leaks about Doom’s origin story are true. The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser poster also confirms that Doom’s quest is very personal, but also that the leaks weren’t completely accurate. As you can see above, Doom seemed to have a wife and a single child, but we don’t yet know if they were variants of Sue Storm and her son, Franklin Richards. However, that would explain Doom’s softer, nuturing side, which was glimpsed briefly in the Fantastic Fourse: First Steps post-credits scene.

Scarlet Witch Will Return

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In the leaks, the plot of Avengers: Doomsday sees Doom trying to gather powerful people who can help him created a reality of his own making. We saw him make contact with Franklin Richards on Earth-828 (a boy who can alter reality at a whim), but the MCU’s most infamous manipulator of reality and the multiverse is the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Leaks claimed that Doom would be the one to finally resurrect Wanda Maximoff (who seemingly died on Wundagore Mountain) to help him achieve his goal.

Likelihood? Very LOW. Nothing in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer suggests that Doom wil be visiting Wundagore, or that Wanda Maximoff will play a part in this film. That all said, Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU return has been a highly-anticipated event by fans, and would be a big, crowd-swelling reveal in the film. If Olsen doesn’t make it back for Doomsday, she could always be an integral part of Avengers: Secret Wars, as means of restoring the reality of th MCU and ending Doom’s “Battlworld.”

The MCU Hero Alliance

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One of the subplots of Avengers: Doomsday fans have wondered about is how the heroes of the MCU will come together to defend their world, when they haven’t unified since Avengers: Endgame.

Leaks said that Sam Wilson/Captain America’s Avengers squad will have a minor squabble with Bucky Barnes’ Thunderbolts/New Avengerz squad, with Shuri and the F4 stuck in the middle. The center of the conflict is supposedly Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who is still trapped on Earth-10005, with the X-Men, following the events of The Marvels. Sam and Carol Danvers supposedly want to lead an inter-dimensional rescue mission, while Bucky and others think the greater obligation is to stay around and protect their Earth. Doom will allegedly arrive in the 616 universe along with the F4 and will use his resemblance to Tony Stark to manipulate the heroes into attacking the X-Men, ultimately splitting the MCU heroes into two squads for attack and defense.

Likelihood? LIKELY but not Confirmed. After the Doomsday trailer it’s pretty clear that there has to be a reason that the Avengers go to the X-Men’s universe, beyond the threat Doom presents. Monica Rambeau being trapped on Earth-10005 at the end of The Marvels was clearly set up for Doomsday, so even though Teyonah Parris hasn’t been confirmed for the film, we still think she’s going to show up in the X-Mansion and help quell tensions between the Avengers and X-Men.

The TVA Gets Annihilated (& Its Avengers)

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One of the big supposed Second Act twists in the Avengers: Doomsday has Doom annihilating the TVA. It is said to happen at a very pivotal point: Doom has Earth 616 and Earth 10005 pitted against one another, and supposedly steals Cerebro from Prof. X (Patrick Stewart) to convert it into a multiversal tracker capable of finding God-Loki. Doom is said to trace Loki’s path through the TVA and attacks the multiversal policing agency, in order to find the way to Loki’s throne at the end of time,

However, the leaks claim that, God-Loki has abdacated his throne to go on another mission: pulling Steve Rogers out of retirement to fight for the multiverse (since he broke it). With Loki gone, no one is powerful enough to stop Doom when he attacks the TVA, so they call in the “Multiversal Avengers” they recruited. The Multiversal avengers roster is aid to include Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) from Deadpool & Wolverine; Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men; Mister Fantastic from the Fox movies (actor Ioan Gruffudd), and the X-Men: First Class Prof. X and Magneto (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender). Despite giving it their best effort, the Multiversal Avengers are taken out by Doom.

Likelihood? Almost Certain (In Some Version). The idea that Doom will have to deal with the TVA is obvious, since it’s one of the multiversal pillars that have to fall before Doom can take control of the multiverse. The TVA having a squad of heroes as its final line defense isn’t at all far-fetched, given all the buildup the agency has had in the Loki TV series and Deadpool & Wolverine. The “Multiversal Avengers” is a concept from the comics that definitely fits here; more importantly, it would pay off a lot of what Deadpool & Wolverine set up – including the mystery of why Thor is holding a dying Deadpool and crying. But is that supposed roster of characters the one we will see in the film? We’re not quite certain about that…

Spider-Man: No More Home

Sony Pictures

It is tradition for every Avengers movie to begin with a dark opening sequence that show’s a dire threat rising, and signifcant losses being taken, before we ever see the title card. According to multiple leaks, Avengers: Doomsday will keep with that trend by opening the film with the death of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is rumored to be desparately trying (and failing) to stop the end of his world, only to be whisked away by the TVA at the last second, becoming the sole survivor of his reality.

Likelihood? As LIKELY as the TVA Avengers. These two rumors are inevitably tied together. If Doomsday starts with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe dying, we totally expect Tobey (and Andrew Garfield) to survive and fight back. If we don’t see any Spider-Man (of any era) early on in Doomsday, we don’t expect to see them later in the battle for the TVA. But low-key? Starting the film off by killing off one of the OG comic book movie franchises would hurt.

Loki & Thor Fight As Brothers (And One Dies)

Marvel Studios

According to leaks, the climax of Avengers: Doomsday takes place at the end of Time where Loki’s throne sits at the base of the Tree of Life, Yggdrasill. At the end of all, there is one major death in the film: Doom kills Thor in front of Loki (a stunning reversal to Infinity War), before taking the Throne and usurping control of the multiverse, creating his new “Battleworld” reality.

Likelihood? Foreshadowed as Certain. Doomsday needs to have at least one major character death to make the fans feel the stakes, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor would do the trick, as the face of the franchise since 2011. That said, the “Secret Wars” comic by Jonathan Hickman includes a major subplot about Doom’s Battleworld using a “Thor Corps” made up of Thor variants as his personal police force. It’s a story element many MCU fans expect to see in Avengers: Secret Wars. So really, we may “lose” Thor for a moment, but a whole squad of Thors in the long run.

Doctor Strange Switches Sides

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According to leaks, the final battwill take a turn when Doctor Strange decides to betray the MCU heroes and side with Doom. Strange will allegedly jump into battle when Thor is killed, but in that duel, he will be seduced by Doom’s logic, will, and the very real fact that all of reality is about to be wiped out. With Strange’s help, Doom will finally be able to wrangle control of the multiverse and create Battleworld.

Likelihood? Possible, but no evidence to go on. There has been no official confirmation that Benedict Cumberbatch is in Avengers: Doomsday, but it’s hard to believe he’s not invovled. The comic that Avengers: Secret Wars is based on saw “God-Emperor” Doom rule over the last reality of “Battleworld,” with Stephen Strange as his main lieutenant. While that works for Avengers: Secret Wars, having Strange endorse a villain victory in Doomsday could feel like a retread of Avengers: Infinfity War. We’re 50/50 on this one.

Omega-Level Fight

20th Century studios

In the leaks, the final battle for Loki’s throne is described as a fitting climax to Avengers: Doomsday. Portions of the Avengers and New Avengers, as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four, all come together, with Thor, Loki, and Steve Rogers. The three teams (X-Men, Avengers, F4) supposedly battle Doom and his two lieutenants, Wanda Maximoff and Magneto (or another two characters he may recruit). Highlights are said to include Sentry fighting Doom (and losing), and Doom (having absorbed the Void) killing Patrick Stewart’s Prof. X in a psychic duel. One lieutenant supposedly kills Jean Grey, who passes the Phoenix to Wolverine; Steve Rogers battles Doom using Thor’s Stormbreaker ax, but loses (leading to Thor’s death).

Likelihood? Pretty high, specifics in question. A final battle at Loki’s throne does seem inevitable, given the events of the Loki TV series. However, the specifics of that battle feel like they may be way different than what the leaks describe. For one thing, we don’t know that Jean Grey is in the film, same with Scarlet Witch. So we expect some heavy-hitters to come to blows with Dooom, we just don’t know who will be left on the roster, by then.

Surprise Villain Ambush

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Leaks claim that the heroes who stay back to defend Earth-616 will have their work cut out for them when a multiversal villain cabal comes looking to take out the competition (including Doom). That “cabal” will supposedly consist of the Superior Iron Man, Captain Hydra, and Maestro Hulk, who are all powerful villain variants of classic Avengers. Leading that cabal will be “King Thanos” another famous variant from Marvel Comics.

Likelihood? Hard MAYBE. If the leaks said that Doom has his own cabal of villains backing him, it would make a lot more sense; a team of villains trying to survive the end of the multiverse reads more like random spectacle. However, this cabal would be massive fan-service, especially if the evil Avengers are played by some high-profile stars making cameos.

Battleworld: Let’s Get Medieval

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Avengers: Doomsday will allegedly end with Doom winning the war. At the end of time, Doom will supposedly take the remnants of the multiverse and fashion them into a world of his own imagining: Battleworld. The surviving MCU heroes will apparenlty wake up in a world that looks like Medieval Times and has an entirely new history, while all the heroes have new identities and memories. Only a key few will remember the world that was, and fight to get it back.

Likelihood: STRONGER by the day. As Avengers: Doomsday approaches, we’re also getting more rumors about Avengers: Secret Wars. And most of them seem to agree that this will be the status quo when the sequel film begins.

Immortus Doom

Marvel Studios

One of the biggest reveals in the Avengers: Doomsday leaks is that Doom was one fo the first to discover the multiverse and fashioned the Sacred Timeline after going to war with his own variants, with Alioth as his weapon. That means Doom was the true master of the multiverse, not the Council of Kangs, and the TVA was always blind to the true origin of the Sacred Timeline.

Likelihood? Still Uncertain. Doom is a Kang replacement, we have no doubt, but trying to do an origin story that fits over the one told by He Who Remains (in Loki Season 1) would be a headache for most viewers. Doom being content in his own reality until the Multiverse Saga itrudes upon it is easy to follow; the loss of his world an fight to ressurect it is an arc people can relate to, making for the best kind of complicated villain.

Tony Stark’s Was Always Doom

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The Doomsday leaks claim we’ll see a flip on expectations, and find out that Doom is who Tony Stark was meant to become in most realities, and that it was only because of Doom’s influence that the 616 universe version was taken in by two wealthy Americans and became Iron Man. Doom apparently does it as an act of benevolence, watching a heroic version of himself save and protect the world.

Likelihood? NOT VERY. The leaks about Doom’s origin story, and why he looks like Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark have been all over the place, so it’s hard to narrow down which ones are more likely. The trailer, leaks, and Donwey’s vocal performance as Doom all lend far more credit to the theory that Doom uses advanced tech to research and steal Tony’s face, posing as his variant to manipulate the MCU heroes into helping him. The alternative would be to bog viewers down in a lot of questions about not just Doomsday, but the entire Tony Stark/Iron Man MCU arc that preceded it. The Russos should know better than that, by now.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th.