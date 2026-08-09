Doomsday Leak Reveals A Fourth Doom Witch & Fans Know Exactly Which Avenger Is Under the Mask

Marvel Studios first introduced the Latverian Witch from Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con, which had fans theorizing about her identity and whether it was secretly Doom’s mother or Scarlet Witch. Things have gotten even more interesting with the leak of three other Doom Witches, who all boast different colors. There are theories for all of them, but fans think they’ve figured out the identity of one of the mysterious beings, and it seems to be a key Avenger under the mask.

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The new leak consists of promotional photos of four Doom Witches in total, including the original one in green, one in orange, one in purple, and one in brown. While there are differences between all four, there’s one in particular that seems to have been figured out by fans, and that’s the one with the circular slot on the forehead. Going by fan comments, many think it’s Doctor Strange, and that would make all the sense in the world.

More leaked Avengers: Doomsday promotional images of the Latverian Witches and a mystery masked character cause a stir online.



Who do you think is behind the mask? pic.twitter.com/du1VPmlRyb — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 9, 2026

Why Doctor Strange Will Likely Be The Mystery Man Behind The Mask

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Latverian Witches are clad in similar Doom-themed costumes, but they all differ slightly, with the biggest differences being color. For the person in the brown armor, though, there’s a much bigger difference with the hole on the forehead, and that would perfectly accommodate the Doctor Strange seen in the final moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You’ll remember that before Clea shows up and takes Strange away, a third eye shockingly appears on his forehead, and we haven’t seen Strange again since that moment. Someone that powerful can only be off the board so long, so if you were going to bring him back into the fold, it makes sense to have him emerge as someone under Doom’s command.

In Secret Wars, Doom has cobbled together the world but done so in his image, so Doctor Strange is one of his right-hand people in this newly created place. The Thors also serve Doom, as do many other heroes. Granted, we are starting with Doomsday, but the same premise cold be at work here, with either other universe versions of characters working for Doom or the characters from our world who have been put under Doom’s control.

Given that we haven’t seen Strange for a bit, this could be how Marvel explains the character’s overall absence from the main MCU storylines. Since he headed to another dimension with Clea at the end of the movie, you could have him become derailed or captured at any point, and giving Doom someone like Strange would certainly bolster his already immense power. The same would be true of Scarlet Witch, who could very well make her return in Doomsday as well.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.