Avengers: Doomsday Toys Reveal First Up-Close Look At Doctor Doom, Beast, Captain America, and More

Avengers: Doomsday is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, and after the first footage was shared at CinemaCon, . Now fans are eagerly awaiting more information, and they just got their wish thanks to the online reveal of the first action figures from the Avengers: Doomsday toyline. That reveal gives fans their first up-close looks at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Beast, Captain America, and more, so let’s dive in with Doctor Doom.

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The new images are courtesy of Idle Hands, who has found retailer photos of several figures in the Avengers: Doomsday toyline. That includes Doctor Doom, giving us our first full look at his costume. We had previously seen the helmet and his upper armor, but you can see the chest armor and color palette much more clearly here. The arms and boots are all silver, while the torso and upper legs are green. This is broken up by a bigger black belt with silver accents as well.

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More Marvel Characters Are Also In The Avengers: Doomsday Toyline Mix

There’s also Captain America in the wave, featuring a slightly streamlined version of his costume, while Thor has an almost copper-looking armor with a red cape. The thing that stands out about Thor though is his accessories, as he features plug-in effect pieces that give him lightning-style armor.

¡Primer vistazo a los juguetes de ‘AVENGERS DOOMSDAY’!



Thor tendrá una armadura hecha completamente de rayos. pic.twitter.com/n0pQFOkr1p — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) June 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the back of the boxes features a look at other figures in the wave, and there are portraits for X-Men’s Beast and Fantastic Four’s Human Torch and Thing (H/T QuidVacuo). This line is going to feature a bevy of Marvel characters thanks to the film’s epic multiversal story, and we already know characters like Shang-Chi, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Black Panther, and more are involved due to the CinemaCon footage and various teasers.

The other anticipated batch of characters involves the X-Men, which are going to be a major part of Doomsday and Secret Wars. We know characters like Cyclops, Charles Xavier, Magneto, Beast, and Gambit are all making the jump, as well as Mystique and Nightcrawler. The jury is out on whether or not Wolverine and Storm show up, but there’s a good chance that at least one of them ends up being in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

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