Avengers: Doomsday Update Coming Tomorrow as Russos Tease “Surprise” – Is the Trailer Finally Releasing?

The hype for Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed for over a year. It started when Marvel Studios was able to get fans to watch a four-hour live-stream of nothing but chairs that confirmed which of their favorite characters would be returning for the film. Then earlier this year they rolled out brand new teaser trailers every week with Avatar: Fire and Ash that showed off the first actual footage from the sequel, plus confirmed that characters like Chris Evans’ Captain America would return. Now, though, all eyes are on the first actual trailer for the movie, which has yet to debut, though a trailer did premiere exclusively at CinemaCon.

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Some Marvel fans thought that the first trailer may not arrive online until San Diego Comic-Con this year, where Marvel Studios already has a confirmed panel (their first in two years). But now it seems like something could actually arrive for Avengers: Doomsday this week. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind Doomsday as well as other Marvel hits, have taken the mysterious social media posting to a surprising place, confirming that a “Surprise” will arrive tomorrow.

Taking to social media, the Russo brothers posted an image that Marvel fans recognized immediately: a logo used interchangeably not only for the fictional nation of Latveria, but also for the Marvel villain Doctor Doom. The logo is tagged not only with the Avengers account, but also Marvel Studios, AGBO Films (the Russos’ production company), as well as SXSW London. The image is captioned with “#DomLatveria 4b Holywell Ln London EC2A 3ET” (which Google reveals to be the address of one Flying Horse Coffee), but the most important part comes after.

“Starts June 2nd at 10 am BST. Surprise at 2 pm BST,” the caption reads. Fans have naturally taken this mysterious tease to mean that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is imminent. It’s worth noting, however, that the timing they’ve shared appears to align with an interview with The Russos in the Deadline Studio at SXSW London (of note, the address above is just blocks away from the aforementioned Deadline Studio). Given the timing and the image, it’s certainly possible that there will be some kind of in-person tease for Avengers: Doomsday happening at this location; the big question, of course, is whether the trailer will actually drop online as well.

It’s worth noting that Disney’s new movie trailers often arrive early in the morning, either 8 or 9 AM ET., typically in a move to dominate the cultural conversation, and to their credit, it usually works. On that note, 2 PM BST in London does align with 9 AM ET in the United States, so a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could actually happen.

Furthermore, major trailers like Avengers: Doomsday usually don’t arrive in a vacuum, premiering online and coinciding with a new feature film where it will debut in theaters for fans to see it on the big screen. To that end, there’s nothing immediately on the calendar this week (or even until, maybe, Toy Story 5), that it makes sense for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to premiere with.

The trouble with all of this, of course, is that the Russos did not promise a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday; the fandom has just connected the dots and made the assumption themselves. Whatever the surprise is, it will likely be something of interest, but if it’s not a trailer, there shouldn’t be any backlash. Even if there is, the eventual arrival of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will wipe away the memory anyway.