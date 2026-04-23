10 Avengers Vs. X-Men Versus Matches We’re Desperate To See in Avengers: Doomsday

With the release of Avengers: Doomsday rapidly approaching, there are a few match-ups between prominent Avengers and members of the X-Men that we’re desperately hoping to see in the live-action movie. Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has been building its Multiverse Saga, all with the intention of an epic conclusion, which will come in the form of a two-part Avengers story. The first of these movies is Avengers: Doomsday, with an incredible cast already announced featuring many important MCU characters, as well as a few exciting characters returning or making their franchise debuts. Naturally, the Avengers will play a key part in the movie, but there are also several X-Men characters set to feature in Doomsday.

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The reveal that Avengers: Doomsday will include multiple X-Men characters was met with considerable excitement, not least because it sets up an Avengers versus X-Men dynamic. There have already been indications that Doomsday will see the two iconic Marvel hero teams fight one another, which has only served to build greater anticipation for the upcoming movie. While the following match-ups aren’t all likely to happen, here are the best Avengers vs X-Men fights we’d love to see occur in Avengers: Doomsday.

10) Spider-Man Vs Beast

Over the years, there have been many great Spider-Man movie action scenes, but one potential Avengers vs X-Men battle could prove one of the hero’s best. There are several X-Men that Spider-Man could easily beat in a fight, and a few that he’d find considerably more challenging. Beast falls into the latter category, as he could prove a match for Spider-Man both physically and in terms of intellect.

Beast is one of the only X-Men who can completely match Spider-Man on both levels, so their fight could be an epic cinematic moment. There is one major issue with its potential to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, though: while Kelsey Grammer is set to return as Beast, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not be a part of its cast. With Spider-Man seemingly busy in Brand New Day, this potentially great match-up doesn’t seem likely to happen in Doomsday, no matter how much we wish for it.

9) Captain Marvel Vs Storm

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is one of the MCU’s greatest female heroes, but she has yet to be officially announced as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast. Captain Marvel is heavily rumored to feature in the movie, though, which is more than can be said for Storm. Many fans have voiced their wish to see Halle Berry return to the role alongside her X-Men co-stars, but there is as yet no indication that this will occur.

Even so, the potential fight between Captain Marvel and Storm would be epic. Seeing two of Marvel’s most powerful female heroes do battle would be incredible, with both capable of taking to the skies and escalating their encounter to remarkable levels. It may not be on the cards for Avengers: Doomsday, but that doesn’t stop us from hoping that the characters might both appear to face off.

8) Iron Man Vs Magneto

Over the course of the Infinity Saga, the MCU had many great Iron Man scenes. The hero’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame was a pivotal moment for the franchise, and though he’s officially dead, there is still an outside chance that he could make a Multiversal return in the upcoming movie. Should Iron Man appear in Avengers: Doomsday, there’s no X-Men character that we’d like to see him fight more than Ian McKellen’s Magneto.

McKellen has long been set to reprise his role as Marvel’s iconic master of magnetism in the movie, and his abilities seemingly give him an edge over Iron Man. However, the comics have established that Tony Stark created several workarounds to negate Magneto’s power, putting the two characters on more even standing. Seeing two of the most charismatic Marvel movie characters face one another in battle would be quite a spectacle, should Doomsday see Iron Man make his MCU return.

7) Thor Vs Phoenix

Thor is one of the MCU’s longest-serving heroes, and he’s also one of the franchise’s most overpowered characters. As well as being one of the MCU’s original Avengers, Thor has repeatedly established himself as one of its heaviest hitters, going toe-to-toe with some truly formidable foes. One X-Men character that might just prove a true challenge for Thor in Avengers: Doomsday is the Phoenix.

While Famke Janssen has denied that she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, it is heavily rumored that she will reprise her role as Jean Grey from the original X-Men movies. There are many MCU characters that the Phoenix could easily dispatch, but Thor stands out as one of the few capable of holding his own against her, if only temporarily. Either way, their potential battle could be one of the most exciting in Avengers: Doomsday.

6) The Thing Vs Colossus

There are a handful of Marvel characters who pack an incredible punch, and Avengers: Doomsday could see two of them fight in live-action. The Thing was introduced into the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and he has served on occasion as a member of the Avengers in the comics. Colossus is a long-standing member of the X-Men and is another character from Fox’s franchise rumored to return in Doomsday.

It is being speculated that the pair will fight at some point in Avengers: Doomsday, and the appeal of such a battle is obvious. The Thing’s MCU debut marked him as an incredibly strong and resilient hero, and Colossus is the most direct match from the X-Men. Should Doomsday follow the Avengers vs X-Men story that many have speculated it will, the battle between the Thing and Colossus could be incredibly intriguing.

5) Captain America (Steve Rogers) Vs Wolverine

The reveal that Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday was met with a relatively mixed reaction, although most fans are excited to see him return to join his fellow Avengers in the fight against Doctor Doom. There are several potential battles that Steve Rogers could feature in as part of Doomsday‘s story, but some have greater potential than others. One of the most exciting prospects is seeing the first Captain America fight Wolverine.

Considering Wolverine is himself effectively a super soldier, the pair’s battle could be truly iconic. With both Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman having perfectly embodied their roles in the past, a face-off between them has the potential to be a genuine crowd-pleaser. It’s also one of the best battles from the Avengers vs X-Men comic book arc, which sets an enticing precedent for their potential Doomsday battle.

4) Shang-Chi Vs Gambit

With such a stacked cast of characters already announced for Avengers: Doomsday, there are many possible Avengers vs X-Men pairings to get excited about. However, one rumor has begun to circulate regarding a fight between Shang-Chi and Gambit, and it has fans chomping at the bit to see how it plays out. Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi has only made one major MCU appearance to date, while Channing Tatum’s Gambit was featured only sparingly in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Shang-Chi’s mastery of martial arts, combined with his use of the powerful Ten Rings, makes him a pretty formidable character. However, Gambit’s own combat prowess makes him something of a dark horse in their potential fight, especially if he’s depicted as a seasoned member of the X-Men, opposed to Shang-Chi’s relative inexperience. It’s a fight with a huge amount of potential, making us desperately hope that the rumors are true.

3) Hulk Vs Wolverine

The possibility that Hulk will appear in Avengers: Doomsday seems to lessen with each passing day, but there is still an outside chance that the Jade Giant will make an unannounced appearance in the upcoming MCU movie. As one of the franchise’s strongest Avengers, the Hulk could feature in a number of incredible battles with members of the X-Men. However, there’s one match-up that stands out as the most exciting by far.

Hulk vs Wolverine is one of the greatest hero vs hero fights in Marvel history, so naturally, we’re desperate to see it play out in live-action. Though it was teased in Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Multiversal excursion, there’s a genuine possibility it could come to fruition before the end of the Multiverse Saga. While this seems more likely to occur in Avengers: Secret Wars, there is still room for Hulk to appear and fight Wolverine in Doomsday.

2) Thor Vs Storm

Whether or not Storm will actually feature in Avengers: Doomsday remains unclear, but if she does, there’s one MCU Avenger she simply must do battle with. Thor is one of the Avengers’ heaviest hitters in the MCU, but even he might find Storm difficult to deal with. Thor is confirmed as a major hero in Doomsday‘s story, so the announcement of Storm’s appearance in the movie could make this fight possible.

Thor’s command of lightning is one of his coolest powers, but Storm’s ability to control the weather seemingly gives her an edge over the God of Thunder. However, within the Marvel Universe, Storm is also celebrated as a god in her own right, making their potential battle seem especially epic. Whether it will actually happen remains to be seen, but it’s one of the best Avengers vs X-Men pairings that Doomsday could hope to include.

1) Captain America (Steve Rogers) Vs Cyclops

The appearance of Cyclops in an Avengers: Doomsday trailer prompted major buzz about his role in the movie, and we will almost certainly see him in action against prominent MCU Avengers. With Doomsday possibly set to offer redemption to James Marsden’s previously underwhelming Cyclops, it’s more than likely we’ll see him leading a team of X-Men in the movie. As such, perhaps the movie’s most exciting Avengers vs X-Men battle could well be between Cyclops and Steve Rogers.

The leader of the Avengers battling the leader of the X-Men could be truly epic. The pair played a pivotal role in the Avengers vs X-Men comic book arc, leading their respective teams to war against one another. Seeing Rogers use his shield to deflect Cyclops’ kinetic blasts has massive cinematic potential, making their hypothetical battle one of the most anticipated rumored elements of Avengers: Doomsday.

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