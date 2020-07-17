Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Say Their Secret Wars Film Could Be the Biggest MCU Movie Ever

✖

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo say that their Secret Wars film would be the biggest MCU movie ever. It's a pretty bold claim from the minds behind the “most ambitious crossover event in history.” But, the Russo brothers have been talking about tackling Secret Wars for years now. The 1980s series is a fan favorite and no doubt many would love to see it tackled on the big screen at some point. With the job they did juggling the sheer number of characters in Endgame, the tag team would be a natural choice to helm such a project. In a conversation with Bro-Bible, the Russos explained their long history with the book and how big they think they could go if handed the keys to such a large mega-event.

“You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together,” Joe Russo explained. “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

Anthony Russo went even further in his statement, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

During a fan Q&A event back in 2018, the duo freely admitted that Feige had likely already has the immediate future already set in stone.

"I don't know," Joe Russo said. "I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] always has a plan in his head, but he's always ready to throw out the plan and adjust the plan because you never know how the movies are going to turn out. You want to make sure each movie in front of you is a good movie. And if you're thinking about the movie past it, then you're not focusing all of your energy on the movie that's in front of you."

