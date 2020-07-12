Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain Why Captain America Was Their “Special Guide”

✖

Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo had a chat with ComicBookMovie.com, and they talked about all things Captain America. The directors behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame talked about the possibility of returning for a new Captain America movie. They were also asked if Cap's iconic "Avengers Assemble" line was always meant for Chris Evans' character or if they ever considered giving it to Tony Stark/Iron Man or Thor.

"We really didn't," Joe replied. "We always felt like it needed to be Cap's moment, and I'm not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap's moment." Anthony added, "I don't ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap's moment. Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure."

Here's what the brothers had to say about the possibility of making a movie that's centered on Captain America's journey to return the Infinity Stones after Avengers: Endgame: "It would be a great story to tell, no question. I don't know whether it needs to be told, but it would be a great story to tell, and we'd love to tell it, but I think there are other stories to move on to now," Joe explained. While it doesn't sound like the story is exactly on their radar, it'd certainly be an interesting return for the directors.

Thanks to the quarantine, the Russo Brothers have been taking part in the Russo Bros. Pizza Film School, which sees them sharing some of their favorite movies with fans. The directing duo's weekly movies have included Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, The Evil Dead, No Country For Old Men, and more. The creatives have also had some special guests, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and Thanos actor Josh Brolin. You can watch the videos on YouTube here.

Would you have liked to have seen Tony or Thor say "Avengers Assemble?" Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and more of the Russo Brothers' Marvel Cinematic Universe films are now available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.