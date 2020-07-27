Avengers: Endgame Actress Katherine Langford Wants to Return as Iron Man's Daughter After Being Cut From the Film

✖

As you know by now, Katherine Langford was removed from the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. A major talking point in the lead-up to the film, Langford's role as an older Morgan Stark was removed from the version of the film that went on to become the highest-grossing to film to ever hit theaters. Fear not, however, as the deleted scene was eventually added to the Endgame release on Disney+.

"I feel like if you're going to be cut from anything, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers film, it's not too bad and I think that that experience, just filming was amazing," Langford said on a recent Australian radio broadcast. "And I think Disney+ ended up releasing it anyway, but yeah at least I have the experience and honestly, that I think was one of the coolest things that I've ever been able to do so I'm just happy to have the memory."

Katherine Langford opens up about being cut from Avengers Endgame 🎥#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/3yUG62hBCQ — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) July 22, 2020

If she gets her choice, the Cursed actor said she'd love reprising the role in a future MCU property but added that if she was already attached to one, there's no way she could reveal it.

"The Marvel Universe is very under wraps and I was so scared after doing it because I literally couldn't say anything," Langford said. "So if I did, I don't know if I would be able to say anything, but I'd love to!"

Last November, Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained they ended up cutting the scene from the final product because it slowed the progress of Iron Man's fatal decision to use the Infinity Stones.

"The idea was that if we cast his daughter as an adult so that he could come to peace with what he had just done by talking to her," Joe Russo said. "Obviously, these Stones have the most power so it would create a scenario where he could speak to his daughter in the future who tells him everything's gonna be okay and it allows him to die. But, again, when we put this movie in the film, we felt that we ground the movie to a halt and he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy. So, what can happen in a film this big is it feels like you just have ending after ending after ending and it just feels like the movie's never gonna end. Then, the endings when you have too many sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one of them."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

