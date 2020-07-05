Avengers: Endgame Directors Chat With Josh Brolin About No Country For Old Men

✖

During quarantine, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have started the Russo Bros. Pizza Film School which features them sharing and discussing their favorite movies for fans. The videos are officially available to watch on YouTube and have included movies such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, The Evil Dead, and Ronin. The directors have also had some special guests, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The directors' latest guest was Josh Brolin, who is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, back in 2007, the actor starred in the Oscar-winning Coen Brothers movie, No Country For Old Men.

"EP. 5: Working with the Coen Brothers, Thanos vs. Llewelyn, shooting an unauthorized mockumentary - we unpacked a lot in this week's episode. Watch as the always lucid, wonderfully philosophical @joshbrolin talks NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN with us. Check out the link in our bio to watch on @agbofilms YouTube channel," the Russos wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

It's no surprise the Russos are continuing with their film school fun considering a recent interview featured them stating that the reopening of movie theatres is a "high-risk situation." When asked if reopening theaters in time for Tenet is "too optimistic," Joe Russo told Kevin McCarthy it's a "complicated question."

"I think everyone has a different threshold for risk, it seems, in the country right now. I think that really depends what your threshold for risk is, but certainly being in an enclosed space is a high-risk situation," the Extraction producer said in a virtual interview. "So there's the question of whether we want that to happen, which we do, but whether that's practical and safe and whether we can recommend it, which I don't think we could. Just from the way that I'm approaching the pandemic with my family is we're very conservative about it."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.