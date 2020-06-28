The Russo Brothers’ Pizza Film School Now Available on YouTube

✖

Last month, Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, announced the Russo Bros. Pizza Film School. Since the brothers are currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to have a little fun and share some of their favorite movies with fans. Now, the videos of their weekly watches are available on YouTube. "Created and hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo, Pizza Film School aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros assign a movie for the class every week and sit down with guests to talk about how the films have transformed their relationship to cinema while enjoying a slice or two from a local pizzeria," the YouTube page boasts.

"We prefer to share our pizza here... That’s why all of the previous episodes of #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool are now available on YouTube. Check out the link in our bio or head to our story. 🍕," the Russos wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

The Russo Brothers' weekly movies have included Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, The Evil Dead, and Ronin. The directors have also had some special guests, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. You can watch the videos on YouTube here.

It's no surprise the Russos are continuing with their film school fun considering a recent interview featured them stating that the reopening of movie theatres is a "high risk situation." Asked if reopening theaters in time for Tenet is "too optimistic," Joe Russo told Kevin McCarthy it's a "complicated question."

"I think everyone has a different threshold for risk, it seems, in the country right now. I think that really depends what your threshold for risk is, but certainly being in an enclosed space is a high-risk situation," the Extraction producer said in a virtual interview. "So there's the question of whether we want that to happen, which we do, but whether that's practical and safe and whether we can recommend it, which I don't think we could. Just from the way that I'm approaching the pandemic with my family is we're very conservative about it."

