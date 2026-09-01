Avengers: Secret Wars Cast Adds Quiet Place Star In Mystery Role

This summer, Marvel fans were very focused on the present, quickly turning Spider-Man: Brand New Day into a record-breaking sensation and ordering Avengers: Doomsday tickets months in advance. Marvel Studios, however, has characteristically kept one eye on the future, teasing what comes next. During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel confirmed its 2028 slate, announcing three new movies. But before we get a chance to see X-Men, Ghost Rider, or Black Panther 3, the Multiverse Saga will reach its epic conclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars next year. Since there’s still a long way to go before Doomsday, many Secret Wars details are being kept under wraps, but now we know of a high-profile addition to the cast.

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According to Deadline, Noah Jupe, best known for his role in the Quiet Place franchise, has been cast in Secret Wars in a mystery role. The only additional detail the outlet has is that “the role is expected to play a key part in the story.”

This story is developing…