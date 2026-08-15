MCU X-Men Cast Revealed at D23, Including Some Major Surprise Actors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed for “The Mutant Saga”, and to kick off the next phase of the franchise, Marvel Studios is working on a reboot of The X-Men, with Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) directing from a script by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, the writers of Netflix’s Beef (Calo also wrote on Thunderbolts*). “Who is starring in Marvel’s X-Men reboot?” has been one of the biggest questions keeping the rumor mill churning for the last year, and now we finally have the answer!

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After a lukewarm showcase at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, a lot of fans figured that Marvel Studios was saving some big reveals for the D23 Expo – and they were right. Marvel Studios revealed the main cast of the X-Men reboot at D23, both confirming certain casting rumors that have been floating around, while also surprising us with casting choices we never saw coming.

X-Men MCU Reboot Cast Revealed: Which Actor Is Playing Which Characters

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There were already some X-Men casting choices we knew of, so it wasn’t surprising to see them onstage at the D23 panel. Then again, some major casting decisions didn’t leak out during the search process, so fans were surprised to see them in the building at D23. The most surprising casting reveals included: Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Maya Boyd as Storm

As stated, there were several actors we already knew to be cast in the X-Men reboot. The ones that came to D23 include:

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Sadie Sink as Jean Grey – After making her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey is making her way to the X-Men franchise where she belongs. Sink is now the official ambassador for the MCU X-Men, having already built a worldwide fan base via her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

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Samara Weaving as Emma Frost – Emma Frost has become one of the biggest antiheroes of the Marvel Universe, after starting as the one-note villain known as “The White Queen.” Frost has taken on roles of a teacher, a school headmistress, or even a shrewd mutant businesswoman and socialite, who created events like The Hellfire Gala. She’s one of the main leaders of her people, alongside Xavier and Magneto, and Marvel fans are eager to see the MCU’s take on the character, not to mention Weaving’s performance.

Kit Connor in Warfare / A24

Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops – Kit Connor (His Dark Materials, Warfare) is still an up-and-coming actor in the minds of a lot of viewers, but taking on the role of Cyclops will certainly change that.

What do you think about the cast for Marvel’s X-Men reboot? Let us know!