Marvel Fan Theory About MCU Jean Grey Asks Major Question, And I Need Secret Wars to Answer It

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day confirming that Jean Grey has now entered the MCU (and various other X-Men are about to follow suit), there is a whole host of questions that the franchise will need to answer moving forward. Already, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had introduced one of the most powerful Marvel characters of all time, Franklin Richards, which raised the stakes considerably and suggested that the MCU was about to see a major power-up overall—one that would very likely make Thanos look like child’s play, ultimately. Now, with the introduction of Jean Grey, the MCU is cementing that some of the most powerful characters in the comics will continue hitting the big screen, no doubt influencing the scale of upcoming battles and story arcs.

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With Avengers: Doomsday, we of course already know that the story will center on Doctor Doom as the antagonist, who is legitimately a terrifying villain in and of himself. Seemingly, that is precisely what Thor is talking about in the Doomsday trailer when he references the previous dangers that the Avengers have faced paling in comparison (although there’s plenty of legitimate speculation that he’s actually talking about possible incursions rather than Doom). As big as the problems in Doomsday are no doubt going to be, though, the next Avengers movie after that, Avengers: Secret Wars, seems even more likely to bring about some franchise-defining conflicts—after all, it’s suspected that after Secret Wars, the entire MCU will be rebooted. While we wait to find out what exactly this story will entail, though, fans have already begun raising some fascinating questions about possible future character interactions, and one in particular relates to Jean Grey and her abilities.

What Would Happen If Jean Grey Tried Mind Hopping Into Sentry?

Before Jean Grey made her debut in Brand New Day, yet another incredibly powerful Marvel character joined the MCU: Sentry in Thunderbolts*. Now part of the New Avengers, Sentry at first seemed like a terrifying villain because of his darker, much more dangerous form, the Void. Ultimately, Thunderbolts* gave Sentry a fairly happy ending—or, as happy as one can really expect in Marvel—as Yelena in particular understood where Sentry was coming from mentally and emotionally and was able to draw him out from what could have been a truly disastrous situation for everyone involved. Theoretically, then, both Jean Grey and Sentry are now on the ‘good’ side, as Jean was also pulled away from a villainous arc by Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

Even so, one has raised a fascinating question about these two characters, specifically as it relates to their respective powers. The post is titled “Hypothetically, if Jean tried to body hop into Sentry, would The Void kick her out?” and shows pictures of both Jean Grey and the Void, but it offers no further text or speculation. The replies have unpacked what exactly this might look like, though. One comment says, “Either she’d get kicked out or be trapped,” to which one commenter replied, “Yeah, I wouldn’t mess with Bob if I was her.” Another commenter wrote, “Honestly this is a really hard question cause I feel like it would but it’s also Jean f—g Grey and she’s one of the most powerful women in the MCU so she could possibly get through it’s a 50/50 imo,” to which someone responded, “Jean Grey would lose, Jean Grey with full Phoenix force would make The Void her b—h.”

Clearly, there are layers and nuances to this question, as much as it seems like it might be an obvious answer at first. The question of whether we would ever actually see this theory play out is another matter, though, and honestly, that seems fairly unlikely, especially because they are seemingly now on the same side. However, with both massively powerful characters now in the MCU, it’s possible that we will someday see this, and it would be absolutely incredible.