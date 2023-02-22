Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Gives Tom Holland Symbiote Spider-Man Costume

Earlier this week, a new rumor began circulating around the internet that claimed that Tom Holland would become the lead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, before receiving his fourth solo Spider-Man movie and fans have been amped to hear anything official. If the actor leads the next Avengers film, that could possibly mean that he would also lead the following Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars. In the Secret Wars storyline from the comics, Spider-Man winds up being affected by the parasitic Venom symbiote and fans have been assuming that he could revive the symbiote suit in live-action. One artist came up with a cool design of how it could look in the flesh.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that shows us how the Avengers star could look like with the symbiote Spider-Man suit. In the suit you can see Holland getting the classic symbiote suit look fully equipped with the white Spider-Man emblem. While we don't know if Holland will be appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars, it's definitely fun to imagine the actor finally getting the Venom symbiote costume. You can check out the fan art below.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!