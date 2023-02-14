Marvel Studios Spider-Man Plans With Tom Holland Confirmed By Kevin Feige

There are still plans for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures that involved the web-slinger, though there have been talks of continuing the Tom Holland-led franchise past the record-setting film. At the moment, however, Marvel is focused on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres later this week. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige is giving out small details on Quantumania, the Multiverse Saga, and Phases Four through Six of the MCU. As far as Spider-Man is concerned, ideas are being formulated as we speak.

Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the next phases of the MCU. When asked if there were any updates on Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave a short but insightful answer. "All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," he said.

Spider-Man Producer Addresses Status of Fourth Film

It's been a little over a year year since Spider-Man: No Way Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with few updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. However, Tom Rothman, a producer on the franchise, did confirm that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in December, Rothman confirmed, "You bet," in regards to a fourth film, though he added, "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before it's time."

The titles and release dates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 have been revealed and there is no Spider-Man project included in that slate, which takes us through September of 2024. Phase 6 of the MCU is set to conclude in 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026, though there are some unannounced films that fall within that phase of releases.

