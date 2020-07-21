Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Teases Biggest MCU Movie Yet

After directing a series of films that have grossed some $7 billion in box office receipts for Marvel Studios, it's probably safe to say the Russo Brothers have a shot at directing any Marvel movie they'd like to lay their hands on. Both of the brothers have let in been known they'd eventually like to tackle a Secret Wars-style feature using virtually all of the characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The property has been in the news as of late after both Russos double-downed on their desire to make a film based on the classic Marvel event.

As such, fan art extraordinaire BossLogic has run with the idea and is crafting a series of teaser posters featuring some characters from the story, including the Beyonder, a black suit Spider-Man, and more.

“You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together,” Joe Russo explained to BroBible. “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

Anthony went a step further adding, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

