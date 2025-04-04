Who’s Next? Marvel Confirms It’s Not Done With Avengers: Doomsday Casting Announcements

Avengers: Doomsday already boasts a hefty cast list, and even more names will be added to the roster in the future. Marvel Studios announced the beginning of production on Avengers: Doomsday by livestreaming the names of the actors taking part in the film. The livestream lasted over five hours and included members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and the original X-Men movies. Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, teased that there could be even more Doomsday cast members than what was announced. Now we have confirmation from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on hand via a video message at CinemaCon, where he announced two things: First, that Marvel Studios will be announcing more cast members for Avengers: Doomsday than what’s initially revealed. Second, the Avengers, Wakandans, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and original X-Men will be fighting Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The reason Feige wasn’t in attendance at CinemaCon is that he was on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, overseeing the start of principal photography. So rest easy, MCU fanatics, we’re due for an Avengers: Endgame-style cast list once it’s all said and done.

What we don’t know is if Marvel will go the same route of hosting a livestream to announce the additions to Avengers: Doomsday, and if it will use the chairs with the actors’ names on the back. While this was a slow process, it gave each actor time to shine. As each new name was revealed, music from their characters’ movies played in the background. The tension built over time, concluding with the announcements of Pedro Pascal / Reed Richards and Robert Downey Jr. / Doctor Doom.

“That’s what [you] call a deep bench of talent… actually it’s more like a row, but an extra long one… That must be it… right?” Downey wrote in a social media post following the first Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. “There’s always room for more…” Marvel commented in a response.

image credit: marvel studios

Fans were quick to point out that actors such as Tom Holland / Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch / Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong / Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen / Scarlet Witch were missing from the first wave of names. Also, there were reports that Chris Evans was returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, though Evans shot down those rumors.

“That’s not true, though,” Evans told Esquire. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since [Avengers]: Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.” Evans then gave the same response that he previously shared with Anthony Mackie when he inquired: “Yeah, no—happily retired!”

Kate Bishop / Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld had a Freudian slip when responding to a fan asking if she was going to be in Avengers: Doomsday. Steinfeld gave a confident head nod, then seemed to notice her error with her facial expression quickly changing as she realized she may have made a mistake.

The original X-Men actors returning to reprise their roles include Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast). When Halle Berry was recently asked about Storm’s return at CinemaCon, she laughed and replied, “Keep waiting. It’s not going to be there. It’s not going to be there.”

