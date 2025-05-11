Who Is On Sam Wilson’s Avengers Team in Avengers: Doomsday?

Unlike Marvel Comics, which can feature countless different teams that are all important in their own way, the Avengers are the only group in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that gets preferential treatment. Sure, the Guardians of the Galaxy have a lot going for them, but even they become honorary members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during the climax of Avengers: Endgame. That’s why it’s so strange that, after years of talking about it, the MCU is only just now getting around to reforming the Avengers. Regardless, Sam Wilson reveals at the end of Captain America: Brave New World that he’s ready to build a team, making his wingman, Joaquin Torres, his first recruit.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*

Unfortunately, Sam takes his sweet time building his vision board for his version of the Avengers, allowing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to swoop in and announce that the Thunderbolts are now the “New Avengers.” Captain America doesn’t appreciate that the rug is pulled out from under him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still put together a formidable lineup in Avengers: Doomsday.

Which MCU Heroes Are Shoo-Ins for Sam Wilson’s Avengers?

The easiest way to figure out which characters Sam will reach out to is to cross-reference the heroes he knows best with the confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday. The two names that stand out right off the bat are Ant-Man and Thor because, during Sam’s time as Falcon, he fought alongside them on multiple occasions. However, what ensures they won’t ignore Sam’s call is their respect for the Captain America title. In Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man constantly loses his composure around Steve Rogers, and Thor knows the original Cap is one of the few beings in existence worthy of wielding his hammer, Mjolnir. Sam is every bit as honorable as Steve, so if he thinks it’s time to get the band back together, Thor and Ant-Man will come without a second thought.

While Thor and Ant-Man make Sam’s team pretty tough on paper, he’s going to need a few more heroes to round it out. Thankfully, two other characters set to return in Doomsday have enough connections to Captain America that it makes sense to save them a seat at the table: Shang-Chi and Shuri. The current Black Panther helps Sam with the tech he wears out in the field, while the owner of the Ten Rings has at least one original Avenger on speed dial. Shuri and Shang-Chi may not have as much experience as Sam’s other potential recruits, but they’re just as useful on the battlefield.

Which MCU Heroes Could Be Surprise Additions to Sam Wilson’s Avengers?

With additional Doomsday casting announcements on the way, there are sure to be more heroes in the movie that fit Sam’s criteria. Some of the notable names include Captain Marvel, Hulk, Hawkeye, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man. However, those characters have run around with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before, and with the MCU wanting to keep things fresh, the powers that be may opt to go in a different direction. While that doesn’t leave a lot of obvious options, after five phases, the MCU has no shortage of heroes.

The next place to look is characters that have connections to former Avengers. Bruce Banner just so happens to have a cousin who turns green and can lift heavy things, and while it’s been a minute since She-Hulk flexed her muscles, the threat of annihilation could be the push she needs to quit her day job and try out crime-fighting full-time. Carol Danvers also has an ally who can help Sam’s team get over the top, Monica Rambeau, who is currently stuck in another universe but is always ready for a fight. And then there’s G’iah, the Skrull who holds the power of several Avengers. Her whereabouts are unknown after the events of Secret Invasion, but Nicky Fury would be smart to give Sam her phone number, as there are very few characters in the MCU who can hold their own against her.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

