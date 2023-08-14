Babylon 5: The Road Home's John Sheridan Suffers Mysterious Attack in New Clip (Exclusive)

Babylon 5 has a new lease on life. The J. Michael Straczynski-created space-based franchise first landed in 1993 in the form of the Babylon 5 television series. The show takes place in the late 23rd century and follows a future where Earth is unified as one and explores the outer reaches of the solar system. After the Babylon 5 television series wrapped its fifth season, the franchise continued in the form of direct-to-television movies. From 1998 until 2022, Straczynski penned five Babylon 5 films, all of which aired on TNT. Aside from a couple of spin-off projects in the 2000s, the cult classic space opera has laid dormant for 16 years.

That changes later this week. For the first time in franchise history, Babylon 5 expands into animation in the form of Babylon 5: The Road Home. This project represents the seventh feature film in the Babylon 5 franchise. Original stars like Bruce Boxleitner (John Sheridan), Claudia Christian (Susan Ivanova), and Bill Mumy (Lennier) reprise their roles in a vocal capacity.

Exclusive Babylon 5: The Road Home Clip

(Photo: WBD)

In an exclusive Babylon 5: The Road Home clip shared with ComicBook.com, Bruce Boxleitner's John Sheridan is shown presenting a new power system to an alien race, notifying them that the power system's experimental process will eventually be adopted by "all member worlds of the interstellar alliance."

Sheridan teases that the power system will help with the "advancement of several-" before cutting himself off. He recomposes himself, finishing his sentence with "civilizations" but is once again affected by this mysterious migraine. As the power system proceeds into its later phases, Sheridan begins glitching in and out of frame, grabbing his chest.

"Something's wrong," Sheridan exclaims.

It is then revealed to Sheridan that tachyons are the energy source of the facility he is in, which troubles Sheridan.

You can watch the exclusive clip below...

Babylon 5: The Road Home hits shelves on Tuesday, August 15th.

Babylon 5: The Road Home Synopsis

The official plot synopsis for Babylon 5: The Road Home goes as follows...

"Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."