Babylon 5: The Road Home Movie First Look Released

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski has revealed the first look at the upcoming Babylon 5 animated movie, Babylon 5: The Road Home. Straczynski revealed the images at Phoenix Fan Fusion and has since put them online via social media. He tweeted, "Folks have been asking what style would be used for the #B5animatedmovie," Straczynski wrote. "During the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention, with Warner's permission, I showed the first images from the movie seen anywhere. They have now kindly given the go-ahead to post them online as well, so here we go!" Though Straczynski didn't name the characters in the images, they appear to offer the first looks at several returning Babylon 5 mainstays, including Stephen Franklin, Zathras, Delenn, John Sheridan, and Lennier. You can see them below.

Babylon 5: The Road Home picks up Babylon 5's story where it left off when the original television series concluded. The official synopsis reads, "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe." Straczynski wrote Babylon 5: The Road Home and serves as an executive producer. Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) is directing the film. Rick Morales is supervising producer, and Sam Register is also an executive producer project.

Babylon 5: The Road Home cast

Several of Babylon 5's original cast are lending their voices to their old characters in Babylon 5: The Road Home. They include Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander.

Additional cast will voice new characters or fill in for the original Babylon 5 stars that have died in the years since the series ended. Those new additions include Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn.

When will Babylon 5: The Road Home be released?

Warner Bros. Animation has not announced a release date for Babylon 5: The Road Home. However, they are targeting a summer debut.

"BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment!," Straczynski tweeted, along with a photo of the movie's script, when he first announced that the film is on the way last week. "Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon."