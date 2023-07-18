Babylon 5: The Complete Series Coming to Blu-ray For the First Time

We might be waiting for news on the planned Babylon 5 revival at The CW, but Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment today revealed that they will release the original Babylon 5 on Blu-ray for the first time ever this winter. On December 5, Babylon 5: The Complete Series will be available at online retailers with all 110 original episodes fully remastered in HD. The disc will come in a way that feels like it’s part of the Warner Archive collection: very few bonus features, exclusive to online retailers, and without the complementary digital copy that comes standard on most Warner Bros. releases.

The original Babylon 5 first debuted in 1993 as a television movie that was meant to boost the now-defunct Prime Time Entertainment Network (PTEN). Following the movie, the series was ordered into production and premiered on January 26, 1994. The series ultimately ran for five seasons and 110 episodes, moving from PTEN to TNT following PTEN shutting down in 1997. The series also spawned numerous TV movies and spinoffs as well as tie-in novels and comics.

In its press release, Warner describes the series this way:

Babylon 5 is an American space opera television series created by writer and producer J. Michael Straczynski that ran for five seasons from 1994–1998. The critically acclaimed franchise debuted in 1993 with the pilot film The Gathering. The series then launched a year later and ran for five seasons and 110 additional episodes. A future-history story covering the years 2257–2262, with each year corresponding to one season, Babylon 5 was the first series to introduce viewers to the concept of a five-year arc, with a defined beginning, middle, and end, paving the way for a number of such later series.

The beloved award-winning series starred Bruce Boxleitner, Michael O’Hare, Claudia Christian, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan, Andreas Katsulas, Peter Jurasik, Richard Biggs, Andrea Thompson, Stephen Furst, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, Jason Carter, Robert Rusler, Jeff Conaway, Patricia Tallman and Mary Kay Adams.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

2258 CE. Five hostile federations dominate the outermost regions of space. Heroes, thieves, and rare and exotic beings find refuge in this time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war on a lone space station — the last and best hope for peace between a hundred worlds, alien and human alike — Babylon 5

Babylon 5: The Complete Series will be available December 5 to purchase on Blu-ray Disc via online retailers.