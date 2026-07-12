Backrooms Gets Surprising Announcement That Fans Have Been Begging to See Ahead of Digital Release

Fans received a huge surprise when it was announced that Backrooms was coming to digital while it was still making money in its theatrical release. Backrooms was just re-released, titled Backrooms: Everything Must Go, and it included new footage added in by director Kane Parsons. This caused a lot of people to return to the theater to see it a second time for the additional footage. However, many fans didn’t want to return to the theater a second time, and they wondered when the extra footage from the movie would arrive to watch online. Parsons likely realized that people would want to see the extra footage even when the original movie hit digital and had some big news for fans.

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The news was revealed by Parsons himself, who answered a fan on X by writing, “Posting it this week.” This is just in time for fans to see the extra footage on YouTube this week, just ahead of the release of Backrooms on digital.

🚨 CONFIRMED: 'BACKROOMS – EVERYTHING MUST GO' WILL RELEASE ON YOUTUBE THIS WEEK!



Many fans have ben asking for quite some time now when Everything Must Go will be available to watch outside of theaters. At long last, Kane Parsons has confirmed he is "posting it this week"! pic.twitter.com/AmySfwya1X — Kane Parsons Film Updates (@KaneHypeGuy) July 12, 2026

Image Courtesy of A24

The Backrooms: Everything Must Go edition of the movie was just released in theaters, and the news that the movie is coming to digital on July 14th makes it unlikely that the extra footage will be on this specific digital release. As a result, Parsons releasing it on YouTube might be the only place to see this outside of theaters. The digital release of Backrooms is not a streaming release, but the movie will become available to purchase and rent online.

This might be the exact reason that Parsons is releasing the Everything Must Go footage on YouTube. Anyone who rents or buys the movie online can then flip over to YouTube after watching it and see the additional footage there. This offers the same experience as people who went back to theaters to see it during the re-release. However, many fans might want to wait to buy it, despite the digital release. There is a good chance that, when the home video version is finally announced, the Everything Must Go footage could be included on that release. This is the exact sort of situation in which people might grow frustrated with multiple purchases of the same movie.

Fans on X have already shown frustration at this announcement after paying a second time to see Backrooms in theaters. One commenter on X wrote, “This is kinda annoying since a lot of us specifically went to the theatre to rewatch the film for the bonus footage and now a couple weeks later everybody can just see it… it should’ve been cinema and blu ray exclusive.”

This is kinda annoying since a lot of us specifically went to the theatre to rewatch the film for the bonus footage and now a couple weeks later everybody can just see it… it should’ve been cinema and blu ray exclusive — Sable Bomb (@parasstexas) July 12, 2026

Backrooms hit theaters on May 27th, and it went on to earn $363.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Add in its 87% Rotten Tomatoes score (Certified Fresh) and a 74% audience score, and it proved to be one of the biggest surprise hits of 2026. Now, with the surprise announcement that all the extra footage will be available online this week, just in time for the digital release, Backrooms is the gift that keeps giving.

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