Bad CGI Gator Trailer Released From Barbenheimer Studio

Full Moon Features has released the official trailer for Bad CGI Gator, the new horror-comedy from the producers of the Puppet Master franchise and the forthcoming Barbenheimer. Like the latter, or even something like The VelociPastor, Bad CGI Gator is obviously in on the joke, with Full Moon's founder and frequent pitchman Charles Band even admitting that the movie helps drive home a point he has been making for years about the over-reliance on CGI visual effects in movies.

The trailer gives you the idea that the Bad CGI Gator isn't just a high concept, but literally baked into the premise, with a laptop being thrown into the lake, electrocuting an alligator that's already there. And the trailer is a work of art, with "High quality fun...low-quality monster" baked in. And don't even get us started on "a reptile dysfunction."

"I've long been against the overuse of CGI in genre films, and in many ways, this movie is a fun, tongue-in-cheek antidote to that," said Charles Band, CEO and founder of Full Moon Features, in a statement. "When done right, CGI is a great tool to accent special effects. When done wrong...well, we get Bad CGI Gator! Get ready!"

You can see the trailer here:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Six college grads on Spring Break get a cabin in the swamplands of Georgia. Once there, they decide to throw their school laptops in a backyard lake in an act of youthful defiance, which unknowingly turns a lurking alligator into the dreaded and insatiable… Bad CGI Gator!

Sharknado, Slither, Eight Legged Freaks, Piranha… our streaming services are saturated with ridiculous flicks, featuring extra-large monsters wreaking havoc ala bad CGI. Now, Bad CGI Gator writer, Zalman Band, director, Danny Draven, and Full Moon Features are taking this pop culture phenomenon and well…poking fun!

Bad CGI Gator will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and FullMoonfeatures.com on November 24th.