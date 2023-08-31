Barbenheimer Movie, About Killer Dolls Building Atomic Bomb, in Development From Puppet Master Creator

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer created a cultural phenomenon the box office hadn't seen in quite some time. Barbenheimer, as the duo has since become known, earned Warner Bros. and Universal billions of dollars and now, films are being made about the phenomenon itself. Wednesday, it was revealed Charles Band—the creator of the Puppet Master horror franchise—is producing a flick called Barbenheimer, following dolls as they attempt to make a nuclear weapon.

"Deep within Dollsville, a group of fed-up female dolls – led by the brilliant Dr. Barbenheimer – build an atomic bomb," a synopsis for the film reads (via JoBlo). "Their mission? To bring down the patriarchy once and for all! But as the battle of the sexes swells, will Barbenheimer and her bevy of beauties end up blowing up more than they bargained for? Comedy, drama, action and Armageddon erupt in Full Moon's latest freaked out fantasy film, BARBENHEIMER!"

It's said the film is racing forward with an anticipated Christmas 2023 release on Prime Video. The release of Barbenheimer is in the same vein of the new Winnie-the-Pooh horror film, something created after the beloved yellow bear entered the public domain. While Barbie is far from the public domain, it's likely the film will face minimal legal resistance given "Barbenheimer" has yet to be awarded a trademark.

What Is Barbie About, Really?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

