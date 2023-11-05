Barbenheimer Movie From Puppet Master Creator Reveals Synopsis

This summer, the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer became more than an impressive time for the box office. It was a full-on cultural phenomenon the likes of which hasn't been seen for a long time going so far as to get its own moniker — Barbenheimer. It's no surprise that such a massive event would spark the attention of those making films about and inspired by the phenomenon and in August, Charles Band, the creator of the Puppet Master horror franchise, announced that he is producing a film called Barbenheimer about dolls trying to make a nuke. Now, Band has revealed that film's synopsis.

The film is set to follow Dr. Bambi J. Barbenheimer, described as a "brilliant scientist doll living in Dolltopia, a world of endless summers and beach parties" and her boyfriend Twink Dollman. However, incensed by the brutal treatment dolls receive at the hands of human children, Dr. Barbenheimer ventures into the real world and experiences humanity at its worst and decides to build a giant nuclear bomb to take it all out. "They got great looks and a super attitude. Oh, and now they've got the bomb," the synopsis reads (via The Hollywood Reporter.)

While the synopsis might sound a little silly, Band isn't denying that. In fact, the filmmaker embraces it and says that the world needs a little humor.

"It's so silly," Band says. "But it seems like every other feature is dark and depression, it's like, god, we need a little humor going into 2024."

Band is also open about the film being an attempt to cash in on the "Barbenheimer" cultural phenomenon.

"It's 100 percent true," he said. "But it's also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie's vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor.

The Actual Barbie Movie Almost Poked Fun At A Movie Other Than The "Snyder Cut" of Justice League

During a recent appearance at the Writers Guild of America West headquarters, Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig revealed that the film's reference to the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League — with Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) admitting she felt like she was "very invested" in the film while brainwashed by the hyper-masculine Kens — wasn't in the original script. Instead, there was actually a line referencing 1982's Blade Runner, and the infamous debate over its voiceover element.

"One of the Barbies says to Ken, 'Oh my god, I never would have realized that Deckard was a replicant,'" Gerwig recalled with a laugh. "Then when she gets unbrainwashed, there's a version where she said, 'I liked the voiceover. I needed it to help me understand what was happening. Nobody's following this.'"

According to co-writer Noah Baumbach, there were very brief plans to include Blade Runner director Ridley Scott in Barbie in a cameo appearance, but it did not pan out.

"It wasn't making fun of him. We loved him as we love all of our references," Baumbach said, with Gerwig adding, "Every reference we had was out of love. We love Sly Stallone. Everything was a lighters-up tribute."