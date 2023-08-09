Barbie Beach House Theme Park Opening in 2024

Barbie's cool Beach House is getting the theme park treatment in 2024. Glendale, Arizona's Mattel Adventure Park will be including the iconic doll as a part of the festivities when it opens its doors next year. Within the walls of the VAI Resort, there will be a bunch of Mattel-themed attractions including Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and Thomas & Friends. Barbie will now take on a bigger role after the success of the hit-movie. A lot of younger viewers, and their parents, are going to want the experience of sitting on Barbie's beach and playing inside of the beach house. There's even an attraction that replicates her magic closet from the movie.

"Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life," Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel said in a press release. "Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia. We're especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker rollercoaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan."

(Photo: Mattel)

Making The Barbie Dreamhouses

(Photo: Architectural Digest)

Making a Barbie Dreamhouse isn't just fun and games. The production designers on this film really had to dig to get that look just right. If that wasn't enough, they were hand-painting backgrounds and making that strange plastic beach too. In an Architectural Digest interview, director Greta Gerwig laid out her vision for what the Dreamhouses should look like.

"Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," Gerwig explained. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much." In other words, she continues, she didn't want to "forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

"I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses," added Gerwig. "…Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?" A lot of people noticed the Dreamhouse design more after the recent trailer made it a point to include Margot Robbie's character magically descending from her perch. But, things quickly go wrong as she enters an emotional crisis.

Passion For Barbie Was There From The Word Go

Barbieland didn't just spring up overnight. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were crafting this movie for a while. People weren't expecting such a meta take on the source material. But, even so, things couldn't stray too far from the iconic branding that people are buying a ticket for.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie said in an interview earlier this year."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Going to See Barbie Again?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Would you visit the theme park? Let us know down in the comments!